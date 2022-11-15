Stefano Boeri sows seeds for tree-filled International Forest Stadium

Proponent of greenery covered architecture Stefano Boeri Architetti has revealed its design for a soccer stadium and sports complex in Milan, Italy. The ambitious project would include a park and museum, and would be filled with thousands of plants and trees that the studio says would absorb tons of CO2 per year.

The project is named the International Forest Stadium and is intended to replace Milan's San Siro stadium. It would form part of a much larger masterplan that aims to transform the district into a major sporting destination.

The stadium would be shared between Milan soccer teams A.C. Milan and F.C. Internazionale Milano. Its capacity isn't specified by Stefano Boeri Architetti, but we do know that its interior design would be specifically arranged in an attempt to make navigation easy. An adjacent tower would offer museum space dedicated to both football clubs, plus historical information on the previous stadium, and host statues of notable footballers and coaches at the top.

The project would also involve the construction of some public facilities and amenities, such as a running track and gyms, retail space, bars and restaurants, as well as nearby offices and a park. All of this would be surrounded by lots of greenery, offering a park-like atmosphere throughout.

In addition to the main arena, the International Forest Stadium would include public sporting facilities such as a running track, as well as a museum and retail space Stefano Boeri Architetti

"The Stadium is designed to host 5,700 sq m [roughly 61,300 sq ft] of horizontal green roofs, 7,000 sq m [75,000 sq ft] of green facades with 3,300 trees and 56,300 shrubs of 70 different species, which are expected to absorb 162 tonnes [181 US tons] of CO2 every year," said Stefano Boeri Architetti. "A green lung for the metropolis and a place of green connection in the urban fabric, able to help clean the air, absorb fine dust and mitigate the temperature of the neighborhood, thanks to the vegetation's reduction of the 'heat island' effect."

Additionally, a solar panel array would be installed to reduce the stadium's grid-based energy use. Steps would also be taken to minimize water use, though there are no further details yet on what this would entail.

The International Forest Stadium project also involves ARUP, Fabio Novembre and Balich Wonder Studio. A Stefano Boeri Architetti representative has confirmed that the project is currently in the proposal stage so we've no word when or indeed if it will be completed.

Source: Stefano Boeri Architetti