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Architecture

Sloping rooftop garden crowns Indonesian home

By Bridget Borgobello
October 26, 2026
Sloping rooftop garden crowns Indonesian home
Split Mass Residence is topped by a fully planted green roof, rooftop pool and covered outdoor living area
Split Mass Residence is topped by a fully planted green roof, rooftop pool and covered outdoor living area
View 38 Images
The green roof rises over the rooftop pool, extending the home’s landscaping across multiple levels
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The green roof rises over the rooftop pool, extending the home’s landscaping across multiple levels
Woven screens wrap the upper level, while planting follows the building’s sweeping roofline
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Woven screens wrap the upper level, while planting follows the building’s sweeping roofline
The upper volume projects over the ground floor and curves around the home’s corner site
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The upper volume projects over the ground floor and curves around the home’s corner site
Operable woven panels made from recycled PET rattan screen the circulation areas from the outside
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Operable woven panels made from recycled PET rattan screen the circulation areas from the outside
The woven facade filters daylight into a staircase connecting the home’s different levels
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The woven facade filters daylight into a staircase connecting the home’s different levels
Sunlight passing through the woven screens creates patterned shadows across the stair landing
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Sunlight passing through the woven screens creates patterned shadows across the stair landing
The staircase runs alongside the screened facade, with a glazed wall separating it from the adjoining interior
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The staircase runs alongside the screened facade, with a glazed wall separating it from the adjoining interior
The main living area opens toward the planted slope rising alongside the house
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The main living area opens toward the planted slope rising alongside the house
The open-plan kitchen features timber cabinetry and a large stone-clad island
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The open-plan kitchen features timber cabinetry and a large stone-clad island
Woven exterior screens provide privacy and filtered daylight to one of the bedrooms
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Woven exterior screens provide privacy and filtered daylight to one of the bedrooms
Timber wall panels and built-in cabinetry line the bedroom interior
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Timber wall panels and built-in cabinetry line the bedroom interior
A freestanding bathtub sits beneath artwork in the light-filled main bathroom
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A freestanding bathtub sits beneath artwork in the light-filled main bathroom
Another bedroom combines darker timber finishes with a built-in window seat
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Another bedroom combines darker timber finishes with a built-in window seat
The woven screens soften daylight entering the bedroom while maintaining views through the facade
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The woven screens soften daylight entering the bedroom while maintaining views through the facade
A compact bathroom pairs a freestanding tub with dark stone finishes and a glass shower enclosure
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A compact bathroom pairs a freestanding tub with dark stone finishes and a glass shower enclosure
Vertical wall detailing conceals doors along one of the home’s interior corridors
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Vertical wall detailing conceals doors along one of the home’s interior corridors
A ground-level lounge opens through floor-to-ceiling glazing onto a landscaped courtyard
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A ground-level lounge opens through floor-to-ceiling glazing onto a landscaped courtyard
A home gym receives filtered daylight through the woven exterior screens
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A home gym receives filtered daylight through the woven exterior screens
The second-floor circulation area doubles as a home theater with tiered timber seating
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The second-floor circulation area doubles as a home theater with tiered timber seating
The stepped theater seating follows the sloping form of the upper volume
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The stepped theater seating follows the sloping form of the upper volume
Stone spheres and rocks punctuate the restrained planting in one of the home’s courtyards
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Stone spheres and rocks punctuate the restrained planting in one of the home’s courtyards
A sheltered courtyard sits beneath the projecting upper floor, with curved planting beds running alongside it
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A sheltered courtyard sits beneath the projecting upper floor, with curved planting beds running alongside it
Full-height glazing connects the ground-floor interior with the enclosed landscaped courtyard
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Full-height glazing connects the ground-floor interior with the enclosed landscaped courtyard
A planted outdoor stair climbs beside the main living area toward the rooftop spaces
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A planted outdoor stair climbs beside the main living area toward the rooftop spaces
The rooftop pool and sunken seating area are illuminated after dark
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The rooftop pool and sunken seating area are illuminated after dark
The rooftop combines a swimming pool, planted terraces and a covered dining pavilion
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The rooftop combines a swimming pool, planted terraces and a covered dining pavilion
Dense planting follows the curved edge where the green roof meets the woven facade
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Dense planting follows the curved edge where the green roof meets the woven facade
A timber pavilion provides a shaded dining and seating area alongside the planted rooftop slope
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A timber pavilion provides a shaded dining and seating area alongside the planted rooftop slope
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At the highest level, an open-air yoga terrace is surrounded by the home’s planted roof
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At the highest level, an open-air yoga terrace is surrounded by the home’s planted roof
Split Mass Residence section diagram by K-Thengono Design Studio
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Split Mass Residence section diagram by K-Thengono Design Studio
Split Mass Residence section diagram 2 by K-Thengono Design Studio
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Split Mass Residence section diagram 2 by K-Thengono Design Studio
Ground Floor Plan by K-Thengono Design Studio
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Ground Floor Plan by K-Thengono Design Studio
First Floor Plan by K-Thengono Design Studio
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First Floor Plan by K-Thengono Design Studio
Second Floor Plan by K-Thengono Design Studio
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Second Floor Plan by K-Thengono Design Studio
Concept design for airflow and sunlight by K-Thengono Design Studio
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Concept design for airflow and sunlight by K-Thengono Design Studio
Concept design K-Thengono Design Studio
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Concept design K-Thengono Design Studio

Split Mass Residence is topped by a fully planted green roof, rooftop pool and covered outdoor living area
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Split Mass Residence is topped by a fully planted green roof, rooftop pool and covered outdoor living area
View gallery - 38 images

Indonesian architectural firm K-Thengono Design Studio has arranged a 712-sq-m (7,664-sq-ft) residence in South Tangerang around a split upper volume that connects a home cinema with a rooftop swimming pool and outdoor yoga area. Called Split Mass Residence, the home combines a planted green roof and landscaped gardens with an open interior layout designed to bring in daylight and encourage cross-ventilation.

The luxury residence sits on a 430-sq-m (4,628-sq-ft) corner plot. With two exposed sides, privacy is a key consideration alongside access to views, air and light. Bamboo-textured concrete gives the ground-floor facade its finish, while rounded corners soften the building’s edges. Along the circulation areas, adjustable panels woven from recycled PET rattan provide privacy while allowing air through and filtering daylight.

“Rather than treating the corner condition simply as an exposed facade, the site becomes an opportunity to organize the house around a sequence of framed views, courtyards, and outdoor spaces,” says K-Thengono Design Studio.

Woven screens wrap the upper level, while planting follows the building’s sweeping roofline
Woven screens wrap the upper level, while planting follows the building’s sweeping roofline

At ground level, the L-shaped footprint encloses a sheltered outdoor area behind the house. A carport, waiting area and entrance foyer lead to an indoor garden arcade, with a home office and meeting room nearby. This floor also contains a guest bedroom and bathroom, staff quarters, laundry and a security room.

On the first floor, the main entrance leads to an open living and dining area, an entertainment lounge and two kitchens, one dry and one wet. Three bedrooms each have their own bathroom, and there's a powder room for visitors. Inside, furnishings are minimal, with timber and cool-toned stone alongside floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the landscaped gardens. The elevated rooms take in longer views, too.

The second-floor circulation area doubles as a home theater with tiered timber seating
The second-floor circulation area doubles as a home theater with tiered timber seating

Above, the split in the upper volume comes into play. At the front it drops toward the ground floor; at the rear, it rises to open the house toward the sky. The sloping internal route up to the roof becomes a cinema, with stepped seating for movie screenings. At the top, an indoor gym opens directly onto the rooftop garden.

“Movement between programs becomes an integral part of the spatial experience,” the studio says. “Through its layered massing and circulation-driven layout, the house positions movement as a central architectural experience, connecting domestic life, landscape, light, and ventilation across multiple levels.”

The rooftop combines a swimming pool, planted terraces and a covered dining pavilion
The rooftop combines a swimming pool, planted terraces and a covered dining pavilion

The roof is a garden in its own right. A grass-covered slope rises to an elevated open area for yoga or meditation, with more plants around the perimeter. The lap pool shares the roof with a sunken lounge, barbecue area, covered dining space and bathroom. There is plenty to do up here, but the climb through the house is part of the appeal.

Completed in June 2026, with Studio Asa serving as landscape consultant, Split Mass Residence packs a remarkable amount of living, work and leisure space onto its corner plot.

Source: K-Thengono Design Studio

View gallery - 38 images

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Architecturesustainable designInterior DesignGreen RoofsRooftop Garden
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Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

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