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Architecture

Three shipping containers transformed into one luxurious home

By Adam Williams
October 10, 2026
Three shipping containers transformed into one luxurious home
Maison Flambeau, by Backcountry Containers, transforms three standard shipping containers into one remarkably comfortable home, complete with rooftop deck and sauna
Maison Flambeau, by Backcountry Containers, transforms three standard shipping containers into one remarkably comfortable home, complete with rooftop deck and sauna
View 15 Images
Maison Flambeau, by Backcountry Containers, transforms three standard shipping containers into one remarkably comfortable home, complete with rooftop deck and sauna
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Maison Flambeau, by Backcountry Containers, transforms three standard shipping containers into one remarkably comfortable home, complete with rooftop deck and sauna
Maison Flambeau's three shipping containers have been heavily modified with glazing and doors, and painted a uniform blue
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Maison Flambeau's three shipping containers have been heavily modified with glazing and doors, and painted a uniform blue
Maison Flambeau's large rooftop terrace area is accessed from either an interior or exterior staircase
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Maison Flambeau's large rooftop terrace area is accessed from either an interior or exterior staircase
Maison Flambeau's rooftop terrace includes lots of outdoor furniture and a BBQ
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Maison Flambeau's rooftop terrace includes lots of outdoor furniture and a BBQ
Maison Flambeau is located in a wooded spot in Wisconsin
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Maison Flambeau is located in a wooded spot in Wisconsin
Maison Flambeau includes a separate standalone shipping container-based sauna and plunge pool
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Maison Flambeau includes a separate standalone shipping container-based sauna and plunge pool
Maison Flambeau's container-based sauna and plunge pool is a short walk away from the main house
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Maison Flambeau's container-based sauna and plunge pool is a short walk away from the main house
Maison Flambeau's interior has a floorspace of roughly 800 sq ft (74 sq m)
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Maison Flambeau's interior has a floorspace of roughly 800 sq ft (74 sq m)
Maison Flambeau's interior is finished in wood, disguising the original industrial-style walls of the metal boxes
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Maison Flambeau's interior is finished in wood, disguising the original industrial-style walls of the metal boxes
Maison Flambeau's living room includes a sofa bed and two chairs
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Maison Flambeau's living room includes a sofa bed and two chairs
Maison Flambeau's kitchen is spacious and includes lots of cabinetry and a large dining table
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Maison Flambeau's kitchen is spacious and includes lots of cabinetry and a large dining table
Maison Flambeau includes an office/hangout area upstairs which opens onto the rooftop deck
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Maison Flambeau includes an office/hangout area upstairs which opens onto the rooftop deck
Maison Flambeau's master bedroom has a queen-sized bed and a little storage space
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Maison Flambeau's master bedroom has a queen-sized bed and a little storage space
Maison Flambeau's secondary bedroom also has a queen-sized bed, along with a raised bed over it
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Maison Flambeau's secondary bedroom also has a queen-sized bed, along with a raised bed over it
Maison Flambeau's main bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a stacked washer and dryer, and a flushing toilet
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Maison Flambeau's main bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a stacked washer and dryer, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 15 images

Despite its humble origins, the sheer versatility of the shipping container continues to impress us, and they are used for everything from tiny houses to sports stadiums. This example of container living is a lot more comfortable than most and involved transforming three of the metal boxes into a surprisingly spacious home complete with a rooftop terrace and even a sauna.

Designed by Backcountry Containers, Maison Flambeau is built from two 40-ft (12.2-m)-long shipping containers and a smaller 20 ft (6.1 m) container, all of which have a width of 8 ft (2.4 m). The containers have been heavily modified, with two joined side-by-side and the third placed on top at one end. Windows, doors, and all the other little touches needed to turn the metal boxes into a suitable home have also been added. The whole thing has been painted a uniform blue.

Maison Flambeau's living room includes a sofa bed and two chairs
Maison Flambeau's living room includes a sofa bed and two chairs

The interior measures roughly 800 sq ft (74 sq m). I really like the layout in this one as, instead of fighting the limitations of the containers, it makes good use of them. They have been arranged so that the main entrance opens onto the living room. This is relatively snug and contains a sofa bed, two armchairs, a wall-mounted TV, a mini-split air-conditioning unit, and a ceiling fan.

The kitchen is wider and more open, and equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a dishwasher. There's also a dining table nearby.

There are two bedrooms in this model. The master bedroom has a queen-sized bed, while the secondary bedroom has both a queen bed and a raised bunk-style bed over it. The secondary bedroom also has some storage space.

Maison Flambeau contains a pair of bathrooms. The main bathroom has a large glass-enclosed shower, a stacked washer and dryer, a sink, and a flushing toilet. The secondary bathroom, meanwhile, is a W.C. with a flushing toilet, a bidet, and a sink.

Back in the kitchen, a staircase provides access to an office/hangout area with both seating and a desk. From here the outdoor deck can be accessed, which has patio furniture and a BBQ. A separate staircase offers direct access to the ground.

Maison Flambeau's kitchen is spacious and includes lots of cabinetry and a large dining table
Maison Flambeau's kitchen is spacious and includes lots of cabinetry and a large dining table

Maison Flambeau has multiple outdoor dining and lounging spots, the most notable of which are its splash pool and sauna. This is also made from a shipping container – indeed, Backcountry Tiny Homes sells it as a standalone product. Its sauna area fits up to four adults and has an electric sauna heater, while its plunge pool fits up to six adults.

We've no word on how much the Maison Flambeau cost to build, but you can stay in it yourself as the home in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, is up for rental on Airbnb.

Sources: Maison Flambeau, Backcountry Containers

View gallery - 15 images

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ArchitectureHouseHomeshipping containersBuilding and ConstructionAirbnb
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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