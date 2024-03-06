© 2024 New Atlas
Architecture

Tiny timber tower airlifted into New Zealand landscape

By Bridget Borgobello
March 06, 2024
Tiny timber tower airlifted into New Zealand landscape
Designed by Arête Architects, this compact yet striking structure serves as a pragmatic solution to a challenging terrain
Designed by Arête Architects, this compact yet striking structure serves as a pragmatic solution to a challenging terrain
View 14 Images
Designed by Arête Architects, this compact yet striking structure serves as a pragmatic solution to a challenging terrain
1/14
Designed by Arête Architects, this compact yet striking structure serves as a pragmatic solution to a challenging terrain
The architects came up with the idea to build a tiny tower-like structure, acting as an annex to an existing home
2/14
The architects came up with the idea to build a tiny tower-like structure, acting as an annex to an existing home

The cabin is made up of a series of stacked modular volumes
3/14
The cabin is made up of a series of stacked modular volumes

Each volume was prefabricated off-site from eucalypt rainscreen timber
4/14
Each volume was prefabricated off-site from eucalypt rainscreen timber
A helicopter was used to transport the tower in three parts onto the site
5/14
A helicopter was used to transport the tower in three parts onto the site
The tiny tower is topped with a panoramic open-air rooftop terrace, offering users uninterrupted views across the treetops
6/14
The tiny tower is topped with a panoramic open-air rooftop terrace, offering users uninterrupted views across the treetops
Karaka Tower seamlessly blends with its surroundings and offers beautiful views of Te Whanganui-a-Tara
7/14
Karaka Tower seamlessly blends with its surroundings and offers beautiful views of Te Whanganui-a-Tara
The 9 square meter tower includes a supplementary bedroom, and art studio
8/14
The 9 square meter tower includes a supplementary bedroom, and art studio
Karaka Tower boasts an interior ambiance reminiscent of a treehouse, with exposed macrocarpa timber framing
9/14
Karaka Tower boasts an interior ambiance reminiscent of a treehouse, with exposed macrocarpa timber framing
Karaka Tower art studio
10/14
Karaka Tower art studio
The tower's thermal performance is optimized for year-round comfort and energy efficiency
11/14
The tower's thermal performance is optimized for year-round comfort and energy efficiency
A comprehensive waterproofing system, developed with Viking Roofspec, ensures airtightness and thermal insulation
12/14
A comprehensive waterproofing system, developed with Viking Roofspec, ensures airtightness and thermal insulation
Karaka Tower boasts a blend of form, function, and sustainability
13/14
Karaka Tower boasts a blend of form, function, and sustainability
Karaka Tower sets a new benchmark for architectural innovation in New Zealand's landscape
14/14
Karaka Tower sets a new benchmark for architectural innovation in New Zealand's landscape

View gallery - 14 images

Nestled amidst the lush native bush of Eastbourne, Wellington, New Zealand, Karaka Tower stands as a testament to architectural innovation. Designed by Arête Architects and Makers Fabrication, this compact yet remarkable structure is a solution to a challenging terrain and client brief.

The idea for Karaka Tower came from the owners' desire for an additional dwelling on a steep and complex site next to their main house. To meet the brief, the architects proposed building a tiny tower-like structure as an annex to the existing home.

In an effort to maximize interior space and minimize the dwelling's footprint, the cabin consists of stacked modular volumes. Each volume was prefabricated off-site from eucalypt rainscreen timber and then transported to the site. Due to limited access to the site, a helicopter was used to transport the tower in three parts, with each volume weighing up to 1,100 kg (2,425 lb). The decision to airlift the home minimized potential environmental impacts.

Karaka Tower boasts an interior ambiance reminiscent of a treehouse, with exposed macrocarpa timber framing
Karaka Tower boasts an interior ambiance reminiscent of a treehouse, with exposed macrocarpa timber framing

Perched on a dense forest hillside, Karaka Tower now seamlessly blends with its surroundings and offers beautiful views of Te Whanganui-a-Tara. The 9-sq-m (97-sq-ft) tower includes a supplementary bedroom and art studio, creating an interior ambiance reminiscent of a treehouse, with exposed macrocarpa timber framing. Furthermore, the tiny tower is topped with a panoramic open-air rooftop terrace, offering users uninterrupted views across the treetops.

The tiny tower is topped with a panoramic open-air rooftop terrace, offering users uninterrupted views across the treetops
The tiny tower is topped with a panoramic open-air rooftop terrace, offering users uninterrupted views across the treetops

The tower's thermal performance is optimized for year-round comfort and energy efficiency. A comprehensive waterproofing system, developed with Viking Roofspec, ensures airtightness and thermal insulation. The modules feature a double TPO membrane and batten system for quick weatherproofing when needed.

You can see some of the assembly process in the video below.

Karaka Tower Lift Day

Source: Arete Architects via Designboom

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

ArchitectureCabinsTiny FootprintTreehouses
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!