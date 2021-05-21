Amenities-packed luxury tower boasts "west's highest infinity pool"

With so many luxury skyscrapers in New York City, it's tricky for developers to stand out from the crowd. The recently completed Brooklyn Point, by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF), tackles this by offering extensive amenities, including what the Extell Development Company says is the highest infinity pool in the western hemisphere.

The building rises to a height of 720 ft (220 m), which is a decent-sized tower but not up there with the really huge NYC skyscrapers like the 1,550 ft (472 m) Central Park Tower and 1,428 ft (435 m) 111 West 57th Street – the first and second-tallest residential skyscrapers in the western hemisphere, respectively.

That headline-grabbing infinity edge pool is heated and has a total length of 27 ft (8.2 m). It's situated on the building's rooftop, some 680 ft (207 m) above the bustling city streets below, offering "near 360 views" of the Manhattan skyline and surrounding areas. Other amenities up there include seating and dining areas, an outdoor movie screening space, and a stargazing observatory.

There are even more amenities down in the building proper, which sits atop a retail podium, including a lounge, bar, co-working space, a chef's demonstration kitchen, wine library, game lounge, screening room, private study, children's playroom, indoor saltwater swimming pool, rock climbing wall, and more.

Brooklyn Point rises to a total height of 720 ft (220 m), which is a little taller than the rooftop pool's position of 680 ft (207 m) due to the rooftop design being recessed Evan Joseph

Brooklyn Point's 68 floors host a total of 458 residences, which range from studio apartments to three-bedroom residences. Interiors are handled by Katherine Newman Design and it's all as trendy and high-end as you'd expect, with floor-to-ceiling glazing, Miele appliances, and copper fixtures, oak flooring, and marble countertops.

If you're in the market for a new Brooklyn pad yourself, homes start at US$900,000, which is expensive, but to put it into perspective, the apartments in Central Park Tower, also by Extell Development Company, start at $6.5 million and rise to over $100 million.

Sources: KPF, Extell Development Company