Laurian Ghinitoiu wins BIG at Architectural Photography Awards

The winner of the Architectural Photography Awards has been announced during the World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Amsterdam. Romanian photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu won the overall prize for his stunning photo of the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG)-designed museum The Twist, while also picking up two category awards.

Ghinitoiu's image of The Twist, which was entered into the Exterior category, is a worthy overall winner of the competition and expertly highlights the impressive detailing of the building and the way it takes its place among the Norwegian landscape. However, the photographer also won the Portfolio category with his photos of the GHI transformation project in Bordeaux, France by Lacaton & Vassal, Druot, and Hutin.

Laurian Ghinitoiu won the Portfolio category with his photos of the GHI transformation project in Bordeaux, France, by Lacaton & Vassal, Druot, and Hutin Laurian Ghinitoiu

Additionally, Ghinitoiu won the Buildings in Use category for his photo of Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, by 51N4E (shown below).

Laurian Ghinitoiu won the Buildings in Use category with this photo of Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, by 51N4E Laurian Ghinitoiu

"I'm humbled to be selected as the winner in three categories," says Ghinitoiu. "This award confirms my belief that if one devotes their focus and hard work to passion, it can lead to great, acknowledged results. The feeling that I'm appreciated for my work is definitely giving me energy and will to keep doing what I do, and I hope my example will inspire others to follow their dreams just like the work of other professionals inspired me before.

"When shooting The Twist, designed by BIG, it was challenging to combine in one single frame the main particularities of the project: its sculptural shape, the structure that expands over the river, as a bridge, and at the same time to imply that 'the object' is actually a functional building. The context, the design and its scale, the poetry of the sinuous lines that are melting with the surroundings in a surreal atmosphere, are the elements that are making the captured image to be abstract but descriptive at the same time."

Chinese photographer He Zhenhuan won the Interior category with this photo of BingDing Wood Kiln Factory in Qiancheng village, China, by AZL Architects He Zhenhuan

Other category winners announced during the Architectural Photography Awards include Chinese photographer He Zhenhuan's wonderful shot of the BingDing Wood Kiln Factory in Qiancheng village, China, by AZL Architects. It won the Interior category.

He Zhenhuan won the Mobile category's public vote with his photograph of Chongqing Railway Station in China, which was captured on an iPhone X He Zhenhuan

He Zhenhuan also won the Mobile category's public vote with his black and white photo of Chongqing Railway Station in China, which was shot on an iPhone X and uses light and shadow to great effect.

Inge Schuster from Denmark is the Sense of Place category winner with her photograph of the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology (MAAT), Lisbon, Portugal, by Amanda Levete Inge Schuste

Inge Schuster from Denmark has been declared the Sense of Place category winner with her striking black and white photograph of the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology (MAAT), Lisbon, Portugal, by Amanda Levete.

Tzu Chin Yu from Taiwan won the Mobile category, as voted by visitors to the WAF, with his photograph of the Bathing Pavilion Tossols-Basil, Olot, Spain, by RCR Arquitectes. It was taken on a Samsung SM-G973F Tzu Chin Y

Finally, Tzu Chin Yu from Taiwan won the Mobile category, as voted by visitors to the WAF, with this lush photograph of the Bathing Pavilion Tossols-Basil, Olot, Spain by RCR Arquitectes. It was taken on a Samsung SM-G973F.