© 2019 New Atlas
Architecture

Lego campus dips into giant toy box for bright colors, big bricks

By Adam Williams
October 30, 2019
Lego campus dips into giant to...
Drone photo showing the construction progress of Lego Campus
Drone photo showing the construction progress of Lego Campus
View 10 Images
Lego Campus is expected to be fully completed in 2021
1/10
Lego Campus is expected to be fully completed in 2021
Lego Campus' interior decor is bright and colorful
2/10
Lego Campus' interior decor is bright and colorful
Lego Campus includes lots of Lego models and figures
3/10
Lego Campus includes lots of Lego models and figures
Lego Campus will host 2,000 workers when complete
4/10
Lego Campus will host 2,000 workers when complete
Lego Campus has taken four years of planning and construction so far
5/10
Lego Campus has taken four years of planning and construction so far
Two of Lego Campus' buildings are now complete, out of a total of eight
6/10
Two of Lego Campus' buildings are now complete, out of a total of eight
Lego Campus will measure 54,000 sq m (581,000 sq ft) once o
7/10
Lego Campus will measure 54,000 sq m (581,000 sq ft) once complete
Lego Campus' exterior incorporates what appears to be oversized plastic bricks
8/10
Lego Campus' exterior incorporates what appears to be oversized plastic bricks
Lego Campus gets half its required electricity from solar panels
9/10
Lego Campus gets half its required electricity from solar panels
Drone photo showing the construction progress of Lego Campus
10/10
Drone photo showing the construction progress of Lego Campus

C.F. Møller Architects has completed the first phase of a new campus for Lego in Billund, Denmark. Like BIG's Lego House, its design playfully riffs on the firm's own products and looks like it's partly built from oversized Lego bricks. It also boasts some green cred and gets half of its required electricity from solar power.

Though 500 staff have taken their desks at the Lego Campus, construction work is still ongoing and just two out of eight buildings are finished. The project is expected to be fully completed in 2021 and will span 54,000 sq m (581,000 sq ft) and host 2,000 workers.

Lego Campus' exterior incorporates what appears to be oversized plastic bricks
Lego Campus' exterior incorporates what appears to be oversized plastic bricks

C.F. Møller Architects has incorporated what looks like Lego bricks into the main building's facade and designed roof sections to look like large yellow Lego bricks too, while an entryway also appears to be made completely of the plastic bricks. The interior of the building includes of Lego models and various figures. The decor is bright and colorful and is designed to be flexible and offer a mixture of spaces.

"In the same way you build with Lego bricks, we took elements our people love and brought them all together to create something unique," says Anneke Beerkens, Senior Workplace Anthropologist at the Lego Group. "For example, employees told us that they wanted the freedom to choose an environment that suited them best for whatever they were working on, but also liked to stay close to teammates. So we built team 'neighborhoods' which are a mix of individual and collaborative workspaces designed to create a caring environment where people can do great quality work."

Lego Campus gets half its required electricity from solar panels
Lego Campus gets half its required electricity from solar panels

C.F. Møller Architects has good form for sustainable projects and the Lego Campus is another example of the firm's green expertise. The campus' parking garage is covered with a total of 4,150 solar panels, which produce over a million kWh. This is expected to provide half of the required electricity of the campus, each year. The exterior of the garage is also designed to resemble Lego.

Additionally, some areas of the roofs are covered with plants which are used to absorb water and control rainwater runoff. Rainwater will also be collected and used to irrigate the extensive landscaping in the campus area.

Sources: C.F. Møller Architects, Lego

Tags

ArchitectureLegoBuilding and ConstructionOffice
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More