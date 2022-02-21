© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Stunning timber museum designed to resemble ancient eye masks

By Adam Williams
February 21, 2022
Stunning timber museum designe...
The Eyes of Sanxingdui is envisioned for the Sanxingdui Ancient Shu Cultural Heritage Museum in Guanghan, China
The Eyes of Sanxingdui is envisioned for the Sanxingdui Ancient Shu Cultural Heritage Museum in Guanghan, China
View 6 Images
The Eyes of Sanxingdui's interior decor will feature a muted color palette of wood, glass, and stone
1/6
The Eyes of Sanxingdui's interior decor will feature a muted color palette of wood, glass, and stone
The Eyes of Sanxingdu's interior will measure 28,650 sq m (roughly 308,000 sq ft)
2/6
The Eyes of Sanxingdu's interior will measure 28,650 sq m (roughly 308,000 sq ft)
The Eyes of Sanxingdui's wooden buildings will be topped by skylights to maximize light inside
3/6
The Eyes of Sanxingdui's wooden buildings will be topped by skylights to maximize light inside
The Eyes of Sanxingdui's six buildings will rise over a lake and will be connected by glass corridors
4/6
The Eyes of Sanxingdui's six buildings will rise over a lake and will be connected by glass corridors
The Eyes of Sanxingdui's overall design has been partly inspired by ancient eye masks
5/6
The Eyes of Sanxingdui's overall design has been partly inspired by ancient eye masks
The Eyes of Sanxingdui is envisioned for the Sanxingdui Ancient Shu Cultural Heritage Museum in Guanghan, China
6/6
The Eyes of Sanxingdui is envisioned for the Sanxingdui Ancient Shu Cultural Heritage Museum in Guanghan, China
View gallery - 6 images

MAD Architects has revealed plans for a stunning new museum slated for Guanghan, China. The Eyes of Sanxingdui will consist of a series of six interconnected timber-lined buildings that rise out of the water-laden landscape with an unusual overall form that's likened by the firm to ancient eye masks.

The Eyes of Sanxingdui is being created for the Sanxingdui Ancient Shu Cultural Heritage Museum. It will measure 28,650 sq m (roughly 308,000 sq ft), and its overall design brings to mind Santiago Calatrava's Valencia science museum. As well as being inspired by the eye masks, MAD aims to ensure the building takes its place well among the surrounding landscape.

"The Sanxingdui site laid host to a number of cultural relics, including longitudinal bronze eye masks and large bronze standing figures, many of which adopt exaggerated, strange, ornate shapes," said MAD. "After sunset, the six buildings are enlivened as torch-like eyes behind the bronzeware and golden masks of Sanxingdui, uniting the spirits and forms, allowing people in the museum to wander between history and the future.

"During the day, the building's wooden facade echoes the park's natural landscape. The timber structure's large spans allow for open, rich column-free interior spaces inside the building, yielding maximum flexibility for exhibition layouts. Meanwhile, the rooftop skylight provides natural light for the museum."

The Eyes of Sanxingdui's interior decor will feature a muted color palette of wood, glass, and stone
The Eyes of Sanxingdui's interior decor will feature a muted color palette of wood, glass, and stone

Visitors will enter into a viewing hall that provides an introduction to the ancient culture of Sanxingdui, before progressing to an underground corridor and the museum's first floor entrance hall. From here, the exhibition halls will host archeological finds dating back up to 4,500 years old and will be connected to each other with glass corridors.

Elsewhere, visitors will be able to walk onto a green roof on the second floor of the building and enjoy choice views of the surrounding landscape, including a nearby park and river.

We've no word yet on when the Eyes of Sanxingdui is expected to be completed.

Source: MAD

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionChinaMuseumMAD Architects
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!