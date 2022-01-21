UK McDonald's offers fries with a side of sustainability

A new McDonald's restaurant in the UK has been designed with sustainability in mind. Hailed by the fast-food giant as the UK's "first Net Zero Carbon Restaurant," it was constructed using recycled materials, and solar panels and wind turbines help meet its electricity needs.

Market Drayton McDonald's is located in Shropshire, England, and was designed by Scurr Architects, in collaboration with AEW Architects, as part of McDonald's ongoing efforts to ensure its UK offices and restaurants are Net Zero by 2030 and will also serve as a blueprint for further similar buildings.

To be clear, the firm says the building achieves Net Zero Carbon for construction and operation, but there's no suggestion that the food served will be sourced in an equally environmentally friendly way.

The building is finished in cladding made from a mixture of recycled IT equipment and household appliances like washing machines. Its walls are insulated with sheep's wool, while its curbside is made from recycled bottles and its drive-thru lane is made up of recycled tires. The on-site solar panels and wind turbines generate a total of 60,000 kWh of energy annually.

The interior is designed to look much like any other McDonald's, though there are some minor additions that nod to its sustainability, such as wall signs made from used coffee beans and art made from recycled polystyrene cups, plus recycled furniture. The land surrounding the project also includes a biodiversity garden and nature trail that incorporates rainwater collection.

Market Drayton is the second sustainability focused McDonald's we've reported on, following McDonald's Disney World in Florida, and has been hailed by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) for its pioneering green design.

"The challenge of decarbonizing the construction industry is a complex one, but McDonald's commitment to building the first restaurant in the UK in line with UKGBC's Net Zero carbon buildings framework is a critical first step," said UKGBC's Director of Communications Simon McWhirter, Policy & Places. "We welcome the ambition to achieve net zero emissions for all McDonald's restaurants and offices by 2030."

Source: McDonald's