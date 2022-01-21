© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

UK McDonald's offers fries with a side of sustainability

By Adam Williams
January 21, 2022
UK McDonald's offers fries wit...
Market Drayton McDonald's was designed by Scurr Architects, with AEW Architects, and is located in Shropshire
Market Drayton McDonald's was designed by Scurr Architects, with AEW Architects, and is located in Shropshire
View 4 Images
Market Drayton McDonald's was designed by Scurr Architects, with AEW Architects, and is located in Shropshire
1/4
Market Drayton McDonald's was designed by Scurr Architects, with AEW Architects, and is located in Shropshire
Market Drayton McDonald's is part of the fast food giant's ongoing efforts to ensure its UK offices and restaurants are Net Zero by 2030
2/4
Market Drayton McDonald's is part of the fast food giant's ongoing efforts to ensure its UK offices and restaurants are Net Zero by 2030
Market Drayton McDonald's features solar panels and wind turbines, which generate 60,000 kWh of energy annually
3/4
Market Drayton McDonald's features solar panels and wind turbines, which generate 60,000 kWh of energy annually
Market Drayton McDonald's exterior cladding is made up of recycled IT equipment and household appliances like washing machines
4/4
Market Drayton McDonald's exterior cladding is made up of recycled IT equipment and household appliances like washing machines
View gallery - 4 images

A new McDonald's restaurant in the UK has been designed with sustainability in mind. Hailed by the fast-food giant as the UK's "first Net Zero Carbon Restaurant," it was constructed using recycled materials, and solar panels and wind turbines help meet its electricity needs.

Market Drayton McDonald's is located in Shropshire, England, and was designed by Scurr Architects, in collaboration with AEW Architects, as part of McDonald's ongoing efforts to ensure its UK offices and restaurants are Net Zero by 2030 and will also serve as a blueprint for further similar buildings.

To be clear, the firm says the building achieves Net Zero Carbon for construction and operation, but there's no suggestion that the food served will be sourced in an equally environmentally friendly way.

The building is finished in cladding made from a mixture of recycled IT equipment and household appliances like washing machines. Its walls are insulated with sheep's wool, while its curbside is made from recycled bottles and its drive-thru lane is made up of recycled tires. The on-site solar panels and wind turbines generate a total of 60,000 kWh of energy annually.

Market Drayton McDonald's features solar panels and wind turbines, which generate 60,000 kWh of energy annually
Market Drayton McDonald's features solar panels and wind turbines, which generate 60,000 kWh of energy annually

The interior is designed to look much like any other McDonald's, though there are some minor additions that nod to its sustainability, such as wall signs made from used coffee beans and art made from recycled polystyrene cups, plus recycled furniture. The land surrounding the project also includes a biodiversity garden and nature trail that incorporates rainwater collection.

Market Drayton is the second sustainability focused McDonald's we've reported on, following McDonald's Disney World in Florida, and has been hailed by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) for its pioneering green design.

"The challenge of decarbonizing the construction industry is a complex one, but McDonald's commitment to building the first restaurant in the UK in line with UKGBC's Net Zero carbon buildings framework is a critical first step," said UKGBC's Director of Communications Simon McWhirter, Policy & Places. "We welcome the ambition to achieve net zero emissions for all McDonald's restaurants and offices by 2030."

Source: McDonald's

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and Constructionsustainable designNet ZeroSolar PowerRestaurant
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!