© 2021 New Atlas
Architecture

South Korean architects create out-of-this-world apartments near Seoul

By Bridget Borgobello
April 13, 2021
South Korean architects create...
South Korean architectural studio Moon Hoon has recently completed a futuristic multi-purpose building located in the new urban development within Hwaseong city
South Korean architectural studio Moon Hoon has recently completed a futuristic multi-purpose building located in the new urban development within Hwaseong city
View 22 Images
The Mars structure stands out amid its stark environment, not too dissimilar to a foreign building being placed on its namesake planet
1/22
The Mars structure stands out amid its stark environment, not too dissimilar to a foreign building being placed on its namesake planet
South Korean architectural studio Moon Hoon has recently completed a futuristic multi-purpose building located in the new urban development within Hwaseong city
2/22
South Korean architectural studio Moon Hoon has recently completed a futuristic multi-purpose building located in the new urban development within Hwaseong city
The building's facade features a series geometrical glass panels trimmed with a brass-like metal border
3/22
The building's facade features a series geometrical glass panels trimmed with a brass-like metal border
Adopting an out-of-this-world theme, the building boasts metal exterior tiled walls
4/22
Adopting an out-of-this-world theme, the building boasts metal exterior tiled walls
The structure is further enhanced with a Pantheon-inspired sphere located on the top of the building, contributing to its futuristic aesthetic
5/22
The structure is further enhanced with a Pantheon-inspired sphere located on the top of the building, contributing to its futuristic aesthetic
The Mars structure features stark industrial styled walkways
6/22
The Mars structure features stark industrial styled walkways
The interior design and geometry give a false sense of gravity
7/22
The interior design and geometry give a false sense of gravity
The Mars building includes two single-bedroom rental apartments on the middle floor
8/22
The Mars building includes two single-bedroom rental apartments on the middle floor
The two rental apartments boast the use of traditional timber flooring, wall paneling and sliding doors
9/22
The two rental apartments boast the use of traditional timber flooring, wall paneling and sliding doors
The simplicity of the apartments offers some much-needed warmth and a relief from the structure’s chaotic presence
10/22
The simplicity of the apartments offers some much-needed warmth and a relief from the structure’s chaotic presence
The interior design comprises various geometric elements
11/22
The interior design comprises various geometric elements
With a strong industrial feel, the interior design features exposed lighting and cabling, concrete ceilings and walls, and marble feature flooring
12/22
With a strong industrial feel, the interior design features exposed lighting and cabling, concrete ceilings and walls, and marble feature flooring
The home is overloaded with spatial tricks and unique features, including spacecraft-like metal and glass walkways and bridges
13/22
The home is overloaded with spatial tricks and unique features, including spacecraft-like metal and glass walkways and bridges
The penthouse comprises various geometric elements, a mix of different materials and drastic color changes
14/22
The penthouse comprises various geometric elements, a mix of different materials and drastic color changes
The home includes a space-themed retreat room with padded gradient seating
15/22
The home includes a space-themed retreat room with padded gradient seating
Inside the observatory like spatial retreat
16/22
Inside the observatory like spatial retreat
Single bedroom with planet-shaped wall and constellation-designed lighting
17/22
Single bedroom with planet-shaped wall and constellation-designed lighting
Master bedroom with ensuite
18/22
Master bedroom with ensuite
The home includes spacecraft-like metal and glass walkways and bridges
19/22
The home includes spacecraft-like metal and glass walkways and bridges
Elevated living cove with built-in shelving and views across the city
20/22
Elevated living cove with built-in shelving and views across the city
The home boasts an extra-large spherical central skylight with seating underneath
21/22
The home boasts an extra-large spherical central skylight with seating underneath
Walking through the penthouse is like being inside a sophisticated spacecraft
22/22
Walking through the penthouse is like being inside a sophisticated spacecraft
View gallery - 22 images

South Korean architectural studio Moon Hoon has recently completed a futuristic multi-purpose building located in the new urban development within Hwaseong city, just outside of Seoul. Dubbed Mars, the three-story structure stands out amid its stark environment, not too dissimilar to a foreign building being placed on its namesake planet.

At the request of their client, the Moon Hoon architects rose to the occasion of creating a building that would drastically depart from conventional housing design and architecture. Adopting an out-of-this-world theme, the building boasts a unique facade featuring a series geometrical glass panels trimmed with a brass-like metal border and metal exterior tiled walls. The structure is further enhanced with a Pantheon-inspired sphere located on the top of the building, contributing to its futuristic aesthetic, while also providing an observatory-like spatial retreat for its occupants.

The structure is further enhanced with a Pantheon-inspired sphere located on the top of the building, contributing to its futuristic aesthetic
The structure is further enhanced with a Pantheon-inspired sphere located on the top of the building, contributing to its futuristic aesthetic

“The 2nd, and 3rd floor slab, which are also the roof of 1st floor and 2nd floor respectively, are not flat but angled and folded, which is very uncommon in general architecture,” says Moon Hoon. “It strives to provide two things, firstly dynamic spatial experience beyond the rectangular box, in spite of being in the vertically stacked space, secondly providing illusory spatial experience, where folded floors provide false sensation of gravity.”

Stretching over three levels, the Mars building comprises a top-floor penthouse for the owners, and two single-bedroom rental apartments on the middle floor, and a commercial rental space on the ground floor.

The building's facade features a series geometrical glass panels trimmed with a brass-like metal border
The building's facade features a series geometrical glass panels trimmed with a brass-like metal border

The interior design is just as disorientating as the building’s façade, comprising various geometric elements, a mix of different materials and dramatic color changes. With a strong industrial feel, the interior design features exposed lighting and cabling, concrete ceilings and walls, marble feature flooring in the penthouse kitchen and living spaces, curved feature walls and circular or angular rooms.

The interior design comprises various geometric elements
The interior design comprises various geometric elements

The three-bedroom penthouse boasts a master bedroom with private ensuite and dressing room; two single bedrooms with a shared bathroom; marble modern kitchen; central circular dining room; space-themed media room; and utilities room. The home is overloaded with spatial tricks and unique features, including and an extra-large spherical central skylight with seating underneath, planet-like curved-concrete walls, a space-themed retreat room with padded gradient seating, constellation-designed lighting; and spacecraft-like metal and glass walkways and bridges.

Walking through the penthouse is like being inside a sophisticated spacecraft
Walking through the penthouse is like being inside a sophisticated spacecraft

In contrast to the rest of the structure, the two rental apartments feature clean lines, sunken living spaces and the use of traditional timber flooring, wall paneling and sliding doors. The simplicity of the apartments offers some much-needed warmth and a relief from the structure’s often overbearing and chaotic presence.

The two rental apartments boast the use of traditional timber flooring, wall paneling and sliding doors
The two rental apartments boast the use of traditional timber flooring, wall paneling and sliding doors

“The special client with the right architect can travel to the land of fantasies and imaginations, where names denote other things, and where shapes evoke other dimensions and time,” comments Moon Hoon. “I believe we have been doing this, by erecting houses for gods and other entities all throughout history. The collective urges and desires have given way to individual inclinations and understandings, which can somehow expand the boundary of architecture to a whole new level of lightness and seriousness.”

Source: Moon Hoon via Archdaily

View gallery - 22 images

Tags

ArchitectureFuturisticHome decorInterior Design
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More