© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Over 90% of this energy-efficient office can be dismantled and reused

By Adam Williams
May 29, 2023
Over 90% of this energy-efficient office can be dismantled and reused
Matrix One features an innovative demountable design, meaning it can be easily dismantled and over 90% of its building materials reused
Matrix One features an innovative demountable design, meaning it can be easily dismantled and over 90% of its building materials reused
View 12 Images
Matrix One features an innovative demountable design, meaning it can be easily dismantled and over 90% of its building materials reused
1/12
Matrix One features an innovative demountable design, meaning it can be easily dismantled and over 90% of its building materials reused
Matrix One is the largest of seven buildings that make up the Matrix Innovation Center and is located in Amsterdam's Science Park
2/12
Matrix One is the largest of seven buildings that make up the Matrix Innovation Center and is located in Amsterdam's Science Park
Matrix One measures 13,000 sq m (almost 140,000 sq ft), spread over six floors
3/12
Matrix One measures 13,000 sq m (almost 140,000 sq ft), spread over six floors
Matrix One features bicycle facilities for staff who are willing and able to cycle to work
4/12
Matrix One features bicycle facilities for staff who are willing and able to cycle to work
Matrix One hosts a mixture of science laboratories and offices for tech companies and sustainability firms
5/12
Matrix One hosts a mixture of science laboratories and offices for tech companies and sustainability firms
Matrix One's interior is arranged around a large light-filled central atrium
6/12
Matrix One's interior is arranged around a large light-filled central atrium
Matrix One includes a 100-seat auditorium
7/12
Matrix One includes a 100-seat auditorium
Matrix One's furniture is designed to be easy to recycle
8/12
Matrix One's furniture is designed to be easy to recycle
Matrix One includes multiple flexible meeting spaces
9/12
Matrix One includes multiple flexible meeting spaces
Matrix One's interior decor is broken up by large green walls
10/12
Matrix One's interior decor is broken up by large green walls
Matrix One's staircase is envisioned as the social hub of the building
11/12
Matrix One's staircase is envisioned as the social hub of the building
Matrix One's staircase includes tables for informal meetings and coffee areas
12/12
Matrix One's staircase includes tables for informal meetings and coffee areas
View gallery - 12 images

High-profile Dutch firm MVRDV recently completed work on its energy-efficient Matrix One laboratory and office building in Amsterdam. The project showcases a forward-thinking design philosophy that focuses on flexibility, and features a demountable structural system which allows over 90% of its building materials to be reused once it's no longer required.

Matrix One is the largest of seven buildings that make up the Matrix Innovation Center in the Amsterdam Science Park, which serves as a location for scientists and entrepreneurs to work on sustainable solutions for current and future problems.

Its interior measures 13,000 sq m (almost 140,000 sq ft) spread over six floors, and hosts a mixture of laboratories and offices for tech and sustainability firms like Qualcomm, Photanol and Skytree. It's also conceived as the social hub of the surrounding campus, and features a large "social staircase" with multiple seating points and tables for informal meetings and coffee breaks. Other notable interior design elements include green walls plus soft felt finishes meant to reduce sound reverberation. A spacious central atrium is naturally illuminated with large skylights. Elsewhere lies a ground-floor restaurant, a bar and a 100-seat auditorium.

Matrix One's staircase is envisioned as the social hub of the building
Matrix One's staircase is envisioned as the social hub of the building

MVRDV went to significant effort to ensure that Matrix One can be reconfigured and/or dismantled as required, down to using easily accessed screws and bolts to secure it together, and leaving air ducts exposed for maintenance. All interior walls can be moved or removed, allowing different interior layouts as needs evolve. Crucially, an online materials database has been used to help keep track of its roughly 120,000 building components and their usefulness, for future reference.

"Matrix One offered an excellent opportunity for us to test a number of the carbon-reduction strategies we have long been investigating at MVRDV," stated MVRDV partner Frans de Witte. "The building is state-of-the-art now, but it also acknowledges that the state-of-the-art is constantly changing. So we made both the interior spaces and the technical installations that serve them as flexible as possible; offices can easily be modified to become labs and vice versa, and labs can be easily upgraded with new systems to accommodate changing standards. In the decades to come when the building is no longer cutting-edge, it will become a source to harvest materials from for other buildings."

Matrix One's furniture is designed to be easy to recycle
Matrix One's furniture is designed to be easy to recycle

Matrix One reduces its grid-based electricity use with a roof-based solar panel array measuring 1,000 sq m (roughly 10,700 sq ft). Much of the rest of the roof is given over to greenery, helping improve insulation. Lighting and heating use is closely monitored to keep track of power consumption, and the overall design maximizes natural light and ventilation.

A water retention tank under the building stores rainwater, and its interior layout encourages the physically able to use stairs instead of elevators. It also has a bicycle parking facility, for those who are willing and able to cycle to work. The project has received the BREAAM-Excellent green building standard for its energy-efficient design.

Source: MVRDV

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

ArchitectureMVRDVAmsterdamBuilding and ConstructionOfficesustainable design
1 comment
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
1 comment
TechGazer
Unfortunately, there's a big difference between "could be reused" and "will be reused". Some vehicle parts get refurbished for reuse, but many other parts so rarely need to be replaced that they don't get reused. If buildings used standard structural pieces, such as 8x16' panels, reuse might be higher, but architects like showing off their "unique artistic creativity", so they avoid standards.

There's also the problem of transporting pieces to where they have a use, or storing them otherwise. Fine if a building is to be constructed nearby at the time that you are planning to deconstruct your old building, but otherwise you're competing with new pieces delivered according to your schedule.

There's also the legal aspects of using old pieces that might have degraded or been damaged. Will each piece have to be x-rayed for faults, in an expensive safety certification process? New pieces have a mature "who is to blame if the part fails" system in place.

A nice concept, but I don't think it will make much difference.