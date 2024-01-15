Glazed tower embraces the outdoors with breezy tree-filled interior

MVRDV has revealed plans for a new tower in Chengdu, China. Rising to 150 m (492 ft) tall, the office high-rise will be arranged around a large full-height atrium filled with greenery that will help the interior maintain a comfortable temperature naturally.

The project is named the Chengdu Tianfu Software Park High Rise and Cultural Building, and is being developed by the Chengdu High-Tech Investment Group. Its interior will be occupied by offices for tech firms focused on 5G, AI, and more, with some retail space on the lower floors. Much of the rest of the available space will be taken up by that full-height atrium, which will be combined with an operable facade.

"The office tower is shaped to optimize the efficiency of the floor plates and maximize views of the mountains to the east," explained MVRDV. "The atrium forms a semi-outdoor space: it is open at its base, where swooping lines gradually merge with a shopping podium, and it is enclosed by a mesh facade. This allows it to contribute to the building's climate strategy, with the atrium acting as a buffer zone that allows passive cross-ventilation through the mesh and via openable panels in the opposite facades, while reducing solar gain within the office spaces. It therefore shades the terraces and helps to reduce the cooling requirements of the office spaces, reducing the building's energy use."

The Chengdu Tianfu Software Park High Rise and Cultural Building's secondary four-story building will be covered in greenery and invite visitors onto its roof ATCHAIN

As its name suggests, the Chengdu Tianfu Software Park High Rise and Cultural Building will also include a cultural center by the firm. This secondary building will be much smaller and its design brings to mind MVRDV's Tainan Market. It will invite visitors to climb onto its green roof, which is envisioned as a public park, while the interior will host an art museum, conference hall, library, and exhibition space, with generous glazing maximizing daylight inside.

As depicted in the renders, the Tianfu Software Park will feature other buildings too, including some low-rise and high-rise structures, some of which have already begun construction. MVRDV's tower and cultural center are expected to follow these, but we've no word yet on when they will be completed.

Source: MVRDV