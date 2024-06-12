© 2024 New Atlas
Multi-story Nest House hovers above Vietnamese urban jungle

By Bridget Borgobello
June 12, 2024
The Nest House blends contemporary design with lush greenery, creating a serene urban oasis
Elevated on x-shaped pillars, the three-story structure appears to float above its landscape
1/21
Elevated on x-shaped pillars, the three-story structure appears to float above its landscape
A stylized steel concrete column system forms the backbone of the home's design
2/21
A stylized steel concrete column system forms the backbone of the home's design
The use of timber pays homage to Hoi An’s traditional architecture
3/21
The use of timber pays homage to Hoi An’s traditional architecture

Separate window panels allow natural air flow to fill the interior spaces
4/21
Separate window panels allow natural air flow to fill the interior spaces
The use of raw concrete adds a rugged yet elegant touch to the home’s aesthetic
5/21
The use of raw concrete adds a rugged yet elegant touch to the home’s aesthetic
The home's architecture is a contemporary interpretation of a bird’s nest
6/21
The home's architecture is a contemporary interpretation of a bird’s nest
The open-plan layout encourages family interaction and togetherness
7/21
The open-plan layout encourages family interaction and togetherness
The minimalistic design emphasizes clean lines and open spaces
8/21
The minimalistic design emphasizes clean lines and open spaces
The multi-story garden creates a seamless blend between indoor and outdoor living
9/21
The multi-story garden creates a seamless blend between indoor and outdoor living
The Nest House is elevated on diagonal x-shaped concrete pillars
10/21
The Nest House is elevated on diagonal x-shaped concrete pillars
The bedroom offers a cozy and serene environment for rest
11/21
The bedroom offers a cozy and serene environment for rest
Traditional Vietnamese elements are seamlessly integrated into the modern design
12/21
Traditional Vietnamese elements are seamlessly integrated into the modern design
The central courtyard garden enhances the home's connection with nature
13/21
The central courtyard garden enhances the home's connection with nature
A central spiral concrete staircase weaves through the interior gardens
14/21
A central spiral concrete staircase weaves through the interior gardens
15/21
The floating residence concept creates a sense of lightness and openness
16/21
The floating residence concept creates a sense of lightness and openness
The home’s innovative design redefines urban residential architecture
17/21
The home’s innovative design redefines urban residential architecture
The Nest House is a sanctuary for creativity and relaxation
18/21
The Nest House is a sanctuary for creativity and relaxation
The house’s elevation provides privacy while maintaining an open feel
19/21
The house’s elevation provides privacy while maintaining an open feel
Unique architectural features make the Nest House a standout in urban design
20/21
Unique architectural features make the Nest House a standout in urban design
The Nest House floorplans by Ho Khue Architects
21/21
The Nest House floorplans by Ho Khue Architects
The Nest House is a striking example of how contemporary architecture can blend seamlessly with traditional elements to create an inspiring living space. Situated on a modest 4.5 x 16-m (14.7 x 52.5-ft) urban lot in Vietnam, this 150-sq-m (1,615-sq-ft) home encapsulates the dreams and hard work of a young couple looking to elevate their living conditions to support their professional and personal lives.

Designed by Vietnamese studio Ho Khue Architects and inspired by the nurturing environment of a bird’s nest, the Nest House's design aims to create a space that fosters creativity and growth for its journalist and a teacher occupants. The concept centers around a 'grove' where the family can relax and enjoy time together.

The innovative architectural solution for the Nest House shapes up as a minimalist three-story building constructed on the rear half of the property. Elevated on diagonal x-shaped pillars, the concrete structure creates a comfortable home surrounded by lush landscaping, serving as a functional anchor for the residence. The remaining area is transformed into a multi-story garden, giving the impression of a floating home amid greenery while promoting a healthy living environment.

This design choice reflects a growing trend in urban architecture to incorporate more natural elements into living spaces, providing residents with a much-needed respite from the urban jungle.

The design's core element is a steel/concrete column system with a distinct design that mimics a tree's natural framework, reinforcing the concept of a nest within a grove. This central space acts as the heart of the home, housing the family living room, study, and retreat zones.

The material palette for the Nest House draws heavily from the architectural vernacular of Hoi An, an ancient town where the owner spent a significant part of his life. The traditional roof structure, composed of two blocks facing a central courtyard, pays homage to the beautiful garden at the heart of the property.

The wooden door frames, characteristic of Hoi An's architectural style, form a unified framework for the house. These traditional timber elements are combined with modern materials – such as raw concrete for the columns, stairs, and floors, which are finished with a grinding technique – to invite occupants to connect with the natural essence of the home, creating a space that feels both timeless and contemporary.

The Nest House by Ho Khue Architects exemplifies how creative design can enhance quality of life. Despite the practical considerations of garden maintenance, the overall concept and execution make the Nest House a distinguished example of innovative urban residential architecture.

Source: Ho Khue Architects via Archdaily

