Net-zero modular home designed to pop up within days

Canadian housing company CABN has recently unveiled its 752 sq ft (70 sqm) modular net-zero home, which can be assembled in a matter of days and completed within in weeks. What sets this prefabricated home apart is its energy efficiency, using only 20 percent of the energy consumed by a traditional home.

This innovative solution comes as CABN announces its collaboration with the Augusta Township to create a 67-unit off-grid, net-zero CABN Community in Eastern Ontario. The founder and CEO of CABN, Jackson Wyatt, emphasizes the need to rethink the housing industry and find sustainable solutions that can keep up with increasing demand.

“At CABN... rising issues, such as skilled labor shortages and supply chain upheavals, forced us to rethink both the solutions and the problem of housing,” said Wyatt. “To us, this means solving problems exponentially, rather than linearly, introducing a networked model of sustainable, net-zero homes that can create communities across North America through the application of rapid, prefabricated building strategies.”

Wyatt, a serial sustainability entrepreneur, previously founded Greenlid, a company that developed compostable alternatives to single-use plastics. He has now leveraged his environmental passion and manufacturing expertise to reshape the housing industry through CABN's net-zero homes.

CABN's modular home uses only 20 percent of the energy consumed by a traditional home CABN

As part of the 67-unit off-grid community, CABN has developed a line-up of sustainable homes that will be available with one, two, three or four bedroom floorplans. Each model is prefabricated using FSC-Certified cross-laminated timber, and incorporates low-impact waste and water solutions into its design. Smart home technology is also integrated into the homes, enabling occupiers to self-monitor water and waste systems.

Each dwelling boasts a beautiful modern architectural design, packed with cool interior timber paneling, large panoramic windows, a minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic and flooring made from renewable cork. Expansive windows allow an abundance of natural light to filter throughout the interiors, creating a bright and cozy atmosphere.

The CABN homes are designed for optimal energy and heating performance, ensuring constant comfort regardless of the climate. Thus the building design incorporates solar panels on roof overhangs and solar shading systems, effectively preventing drastic temperature fluctuations and managing energy consumption throughout the year. By carefully considering elements like roof slope and window placement in relation to the sun's orientation, CABN has created a holistic sustainable design.

CABN can be assembled in a matter of days and completed within weeks

CABN

The one-bedroom SON.DER display home features an open living and dining plan, with a modern kitchen, large lounge with wood-fired combustion heater, adjoining a 255-sq-ft (24-sq-m) timber terrace that wraps around the home, adding an extra outdoor lounge, and shelter from the sun. The home also features double-height ceilings, an elevated loft bedroom that overlooks the living area, inbuilt storage and wardrobe space, sliding doors to save space, and a modern bathroom.

“This 750 square foot home is the first CABN, one that tested and exceeded all of our expectations for assembly and design,” says CABN. “The CABN show-home materials were dropped off, and the building envelope construction started midday on a Tuesday. By the end of Thursday, the building envelope was complete, with windows in... We couldn’t be happier with the result.”

A timber terrace wraps around the home, adding an extra outdoor lounge

CABN

To furnish the display home CABN has partnered with EQ3, a Canadian interior retailer known for its commitment to quality and sustainability.

“We’ve partnered with CABN because we are inspired by brands who are dedicated to pushing the industry forward toward environmental responsibility, investing in innovative processes to ensure a lighter footprint for our planet and inspiring others to do the same,” said EQ3.

CABN's SON.DER show-home is now open to the public for viewings, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable and attainable housing. Prices for the SON.DER model start from CA$299,000 (around US$225,350).

Source: CABN