Pair of towers connect to form eye-catching residential high-rise

By Adam Williams
January 12, 2022
Pair of towers connect to form...
300 West Broward Blvd will consist of a 10-story podium and two towers linked by skybridge
300 West Broward Blvd will consist of a 10-story podium and two towers linked by skybridge
300 West Broward Blvd will consist of a 10-story podium and two towers linked by skybridge
300 West Broward Blvd will consist of a 10-story podium and two towers linked by skybridge
Each of 300 West Broward Blvd's towers will consist of 38 floors
Each of 300 West Broward Blvd's towers will consist of 38 floors
300 West Broward Blvd's podium will be finished in metal panels and will incorporate some greenery
300 West Broward Blvd's podium will be finished in metal panels and will incorporate some greenery
300 West Broward Blvd is slated for Fort Lauderdale, Florida
300 West Broward Blvd is slated for Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Most of 300 West Broward Blvd's interior will be occupied by residential space but its ground floor will also include some retail space
Most of 300 West Broward Blvd's interior will be occupied by residential space but its ground floor will also include some retail space
ODA has a habit of coming up with unusual tower designs and the New York City firm's latest proposal is no exception. Named 300 West Broward Blvd, it consists of an eye-catching residential project slated for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that's made up of two connected towers.

Structurally, 300 West Broward Blvd will consist of a few parts. The lower levels will be taken up by a 10-story podium and on top of this will rest the two towers, linked by skybridge. We've no word on their exact height yet, but each of the towers will consist of 38 floors. Their facades will be made up of floor-to-ceiling glass, plus balconies and stucco wall panels. The podium itself, meanwhile, will be finished in perforated metal and sport quite a lot of greenery.

"The building design features two towers strategically positioned at the two highly visible corners of the site: one at the northwest corner of West Broward Boulevard and Southwest 4th Avenue and one at the southeast corner of Nugent Avenue," explains ODA. "As the south tower rises it angles towards the north tower, connecting the top 11 floors. This dramatic bridged massing creates a unique dynamic form and a symbolic gateway. It not only takes advantage of the best views the site has to offer but also creates an elegantly sculpted icon in the City's skyline. The void created between the towers lends it a compelling appearance and offers the practical benefit of view corridors through the building. The towers feature continuous balconies with panoramic views of the City and bring in ample natural light and air for all units."

300 West Broward Blvd is slated for Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Much of 300 West Broward Blvd's available interior space will be taken up by 956 residential units, including two floors hosting plush penthouse suites, plus there will be some retail space on ground level. As you'd expect for this kind of luxury project, the amenities will be significant too and will consist of an outdoor deck area with swimming pools, landscaping, and lounge areas. Additionally, there will be another lounge, a resident's library, and a health and fitness center.

We've no word yet on when the project is expected to be constructed but will keep you posted.

Source: ODA

