Walk-through canyon cracks open extraordinary Colorado high-rise

MAD Architects has completed work on an amazing new residential building. Located in Colorado, it draws inspiration from the surrounding landscape and is defined by a facade that's cracked open to reveal a "Canyon" area that lets residents take a stroll along a mountain trail.

First revealed back in 2021, One River North is situated near the center of Denver and reaches a height of 216 ft (65 m), with 16 stories. Obviously its most defining feature is its facade, which looks almost like an earthquake has opened up a fissure in the building. It includes the outdoor trail walking area, seating, fitness areas, and multipurpose rooms.

"The soft surfaces of the Canyon – a carved-out, four-story amenity space inspired by natural erosion and designed to evoke a slot canyon, were designed by MAD to contrast the clean geometric lines of the building's massing," says MAD.

"This feature includes over 13,000 square feet [around 1,200 sq m] of landscaped terraces that appear to hang in open space, offering some of the city's most breathtaking views, along with water elements that foster a strong connection between residents and the natural environment. The canyon-like structure running through the facade creates an immersive, natural experience, merging indoor and outdoor spaces and blurring the boundaries between nature and architecture."

One River North's Canyon includes over 13,000 sq ft (roughly 1,200 sq m) of landscaped terrace space Parrish Ruiz de Velasco

One River North's interior includes 187 rental homes (which aren't pictured, unfortunately), ranging from one to three bedrooms and 625 sq ft (58 sq m) to 2,500 sq ft (232 sq m), as well as a ground-floor retail space. Exterior materials and greenery continue into the interior, further blurring the boundary between indoors and out.

Additionally, the building is topped by an alpine-inspired rooftop terrace – with a pool, spa, and garden – that offers superb unobstructed views of the distant Rocky Mountains and the Denver skyline.

This isn't MAD's first unusual building by any means and the Chinese firm has carved out a position at the top of the architecture profession with its visually stunning and atypical approach to design, including the Harbin Airport T3 and Cloudscape of Haikou projects. Its highly anticipated Lucas Museum is also finally nearing completion.

Source: MAD