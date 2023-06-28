Precision in panel form: Constructing a furniture store from 386 pieces

Chinese architectural firm Partyfriendship Studio (PFS) has recently completed an innovative project that combines traditional Chinese craftsmanship with modern technology. The studio has constructed a novel workshop space using CNC panels, where individuals can freely design and build their own furniture creations without the need for traditional tools, nails, or adhesives.

This innovative space, dubbed PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store, pays homage to China's long-standing tradition of wooden construction, while fostering public participation and celebrating the art of woodworking.

The PFS designers utilized high-precision CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machining techniques to pre-cut the timber panels required to assemble the store, allowing the team to construct the entire building without the use of screws or glue. Instead, each component of the building is designed with mortise-and-tenon joints, providing a seamless connection that requires no prior construction or carpentry experience to assemble.

PFS Studio's workshop is a brilliant fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary architectural innovation

The main structure consists of 20 modules, meticulously crafted from 386 EU-certified pine plywood panels. Extensive research and testing were conducted prior to construction on a 1:10-scale model to ensure the optimal combination of component size, structural integrity, and ease of construction.

Additionally, the team created a careful planning and editing strategy before starting the automatic cutting process using CNC machines, in order to maximize the utilization of materials. The PFS Digital Mortise and Tenon Digital Furniture Store also demonstrates a commitment to sustainability.

Dust and debris generated during the production process are recycled rather than wasted. The workshop collaborates with a local business in Hanyang, which repurposes the recycled materials as fuel for their daily operations.

This innovative space fosters public participation and celebrates the art of woodworking



A key objective of the project is to encourage public involvement in the construction process. By eliminating the constraints imposed by traditional tools and techniques, the workshop empowers visitors to bring their furniture designs to life. Using the CNC panels and the simplicity of mortise-and-tenon joints, individuals can explore their creativity and construct their own unique pieces. This interactive setting not only provides a sense of achievement, but also promotes a deeper appreciation for working with wood.

Source: Partyfriendship Studio via Archdaily