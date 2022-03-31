Following the recent Colo Crossings shipping container-based house comes a completely different container-based project, underlining the flexibility of the metal boxes. Located in Austin, Texas, The Pitch is a mixed-use entertainment complex built using 23 shipping containers that includes retail space, restaurants, office space and outdoor meeting areas.

The Pitch is spread over a 0.5 acre (0.2 hectare) plot and is situated next to soccer team Austin FC's training pitch. It was designed by Mark Odom Studio and developed by Karlin Real Estate, which was interested in using containers for one of its projects.

"The developer, Karlin Real Estate, was interested in using shipping containers; they had not worked with a container concept before and really wanted to lean into the idea," explains Mark Odom, founding principal of Mark Odom Studio. “We have previously studied the use of containers for commercial, retail and multi-family designs all of which were un-built; we feel that The Pitch is the first project of its kind in Austin and the region. Each building pod is organized and stacked differently while they all use the same custom detailing, material and color. This allows the focus on the true form of each container to be consistent."

The 23 repurposed shipping containers are split between two sizes: 8 X 20 ft (2.4 x 6 m) and 8 X 40 ft (2.4 x 12 m). Some of the containers were stacked to create two story buildings while others were raised on steel stilts, creating a shaded space below. Generous glazing and staircases for access have also been added, however we've no word on if there's any insulation installed to help mitigate the containers' poor performance in heat and cold.

Some of the ground-floor containers serve as food and beverage outlets for local food vendors, while the second-story containers are used as viewing decks (to watch the players on the adjacent training pitch), gathering spaces, office space, and private party rooms.

Additionally, three 40-ft (12-m)-tall containers were grouped together to serve as restroom facilities and a waypoint to make navigating the site easier. A large timber pavilion provides an eye-catching semi-shaded gathering area and the site was heavily landscaped with plants and other greenery.

The Pitch opened to visitors last month.

Source: Mark Odom Studio