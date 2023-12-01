© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Incredibly skinny hotel has a width of just 110 inches

By Adam Williams
December 01, 2023
Incredibly skinny hotel has a width of just 110 inches
PituRooms was built on a very challenging site and has a width of just 280 cm (110 inches)
PituRooms was built on a very challenging site and has a width of just 280 cm (110 inches)
View 11 Images
PituRooms was built on a very challenging site and has a width of just 280 cm (110 inches)
1/11
PituRooms was built on a very challenging site and has a width of just 280 cm (110 inches)
PituRooms reaches a maximum height of 17 m (55 ft)
2/11
PituRooms reaches a maximum height of 17 m (55 ft)
PituRooms is a lot longer than it is wide and has a length of 9.5 m (31 ft)
3/11
PituRooms is a lot longer than it is wide and has a length of 9.5 m (31 ft)
PituRooms includes a snug rooftop terrace near the top of the building
4/11
PituRooms includes a snug rooftop terrace near the top of the building
PituRooms' interior measures 28.5 sq m (306 sq ft) and it includes a compact hotel lobby on the ground floor
5/11
PituRooms' interior measures 28.5 sq m (306 sq ft) and it includes a compact hotel lobby on the ground floor
Each of PituRooms' hotel rooms includes its own bathroom
6/11
Each of PituRooms' hotel rooms includes its own bathroom
PituRooms is located in Java, Indonesia
7/11
PituRooms is located in Java, Indonesia
PituRooms includes a small lounge area on its uppermost floor
8/11
PituRooms includes a small lounge area on its uppermost floor
Each of PituRooms' hotel rooms has a different color scheme
9/11
Each of PituRooms' hotel rooms has a different color scheme
Each of PituRooms' hotel rooms measures 2.8 x 3.0 m (9.1 x 9.8 ft)
10/11
Each of PituRooms' hotel rooms measures 2.8 x 3.0 m (9.1 x 9.8 ft)
PituRooms' interior is centered around a staircase and a small elevator is also installed for luggage and disabled access
11/11
PituRooms' interior is centered around a staircase and a small elevator is also installed for luggage and disabled access
View gallery - 11 images

The recently completed PituRooms in Indonesia has to be one of the skinniest hotels in the world. Designed by Sahabat Selojene, it has a width of just 280 cm (110 in) and provides an excellent example of overcoming a very challenging inner-city plot.

PituRooms is located in Central Java and was built on a narrow site that's squeezed between an alleyway, a neighboring garden and some surrounding houses. The hotel owners decided to turn this potential stumbling block into a positive and market it as a selling point.

It has a maximum height of 17 m (55 ft) and a length of 9.5 m (31 ft). The interior layout is very well done and Sahabat Selojene has managed to shoehorn in a total of seven hotel rooms, a small lounge, an entrance lobby, and even a small outdoor terrace area near the top of the building. The hotel rooms are arranged around a crisscrossing staircase in the center, plus a very small elevator is also installed for luggage and disabled access.

Each of the seven rooms has a different color scheme and they contain double bed and a TV, as well as a bathroom with shower, sink and toilet.

Each of PituRooms' hotel rooms measures 2.8 x 3.0 m (9.1 x 9.8 ft)
Each of PituRooms' hotel rooms measures 2.8 x 3.0 m (9.1 x 9.8 ft)

"With a size of only 2.8 x 3 x 2.4 m [9.1 x 9.8 x 7.8 ft], each room has the ability to provide an intimate shell of a primitive sleeping nest while still addressing modern living with its compact yet fully equipped amenities in its interior," explained Sahabat Selojene. "The addition of various original artwork in each room introduce even more personal touch, and act as a starting point of each different theme.

"Connecting these rooms, floating steps, and a narrow corridor of 90-cm [2.9 ft]-width steel grating as flooring create a see-trough effect within the building six stories circulation area. Intended to enlarge the limited space, this kind of openness also proves to be functional in generating air streams from gaps between external walls and opaque canopy on each floor."

If you'd like to spend an evening in the PituRooms it will cost you from IDR 850,000 (roughly US$55), per night.

Source: PituRooms

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionHotelTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!