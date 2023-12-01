Incredibly skinny hotel has a width of just 110 inches

The recently completed PituRooms in Indonesia has to be one of the skinniest hotels in the world. Designed by Sahabat Selojene, it has a width of just 280 cm (110 in) and provides an excellent example of overcoming a very challenging inner-city plot.

PituRooms is located in Central Java and was built on a narrow site that's squeezed between an alleyway, a neighboring garden and some surrounding houses. The hotel owners decided to turn this potential stumbling block into a positive and market it as a selling point.

It has a maximum height of 17 m (55 ft) and a length of 9.5 m (31 ft). The interior layout is very well done and Sahabat Selojene has managed to shoehorn in a total of seven hotel rooms, a small lounge, an entrance lobby, and even a small outdoor terrace area near the top of the building. The hotel rooms are arranged around a crisscrossing staircase in the center, plus a very small elevator is also installed for luggage and disabled access.

Each of the seven rooms has a different color scheme and they contain double bed and a TV, as well as a bathroom with shower, sink and toilet.

Each of PituRooms' hotel rooms measures 2.8 x 3.0 m (9.1 x 9.8 ft) Ernest Theophilus

"With a size of only 2.8 x 3 x 2.4 m [9.1 x 9.8 x 7.8 ft], each room has the ability to provide an intimate shell of a primitive sleeping nest while still addressing modern living with its compact yet fully equipped amenities in its interior," explained Sahabat Selojene. "The addition of various original artwork in each room introduce even more personal touch, and act as a starting point of each different theme.

"Connecting these rooms, floating steps, and a narrow corridor of 90-cm [2.9 ft]-width steel grating as flooring create a see-trough effect within the building six stories circulation area. Intended to enlarge the limited space, this kind of openness also proves to be functional in generating air streams from gaps between external walls and opaque canopy on each floor."

If you'd like to spend an evening in the PituRooms it will cost you from IDR 850,000 (roughly US$55), per night.

Source: PituRooms