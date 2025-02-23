© 2025 New Atlas
Multi-purpose development takes skating sky high

By Bridget Borgobello
February 23, 2025
Multi-purpose development takes skating sky high
Perched atop the retail complex, the skatepark offers stunning views of Qingdao’s skyline
The Qingdao Mixc renovation features a dynamic skatepark sitting atop a bustling retail complex
A six-layer solvent-free coating is applied to withstand the coastal climate
The skatepark's placement on a commercial rooftop terrace challenges traditional retail designs
The skatepark’s design incorporates smooth, ocean-wave-like curves
Visitors can skate, shop, and relax all in one place
Perched atop the retail complex, the skatepark offers stunning views of Qingdao’s skyline
Eco-friendly polyurethane coating on the surface enhances durability
The seamless, flowing layout of the skatepark ensures skaters experience an unbroken path
The spherical white structure doubles as a visual beacon and a calming spot for visitors to unwind
The design takes inspiration from the surrounding ocean landscape
Amid the urban landscape of Qingdao, China, the recent renovation of the Qingdao Mixc's Phase I and II Connection Area represents a bold statement of innovative design. The work of architectural firm Within Beyond Studio, the project reimagines the integration of leisure and commerce by incorporating a sky-high skatepark.

We don't usually get too excited about skateparks. But this one is a little different. Situated on the rooftop of Wanda Plaza in downtown Qingdao, and surrounded by towers and high-rises, this multi-functional space merges skateboarding culture with commercial spaces, providing a fresh take on how public and retail spaces can coexist. Central to the project is an eye-catching skatepark that introduces a dynamic space where both movement and architecture come to life.

The design of the skatepark itself is defined by flowing, continuous curves inspired by ocean waves, highlighting the connection between skateboarding and surfing. This fluidity is not just an aesthetic choice but a deliberate homage to Qingdao’s coastal environment.

The Qingdao Mixc renovation provides both active and passive spaces
“We wanted to create a space where the architecture itself encourages movement,” says Zhang Zhe, lead architect at Within Beyond Studio. The result is a layout that offers an uninterrupted flow of wave-like peaks and troughs, as well as tricky surfaces to keep the skater challenged and engaged. The design also offers a visually engaging space for both participants and spectators.

The skatepark's frame is made from steel, with a concrete surface layer to ensure both structural stability and resilience. With the coastal climate in mind, a six-layer solvent-free polyurethane coating has been applied to the surface to withstand the harsh weather conditions.

Eco-friendly polyurethane coating on the surface enhances durability
The Qingdao Mixc skatepark and commercial areas are integrated in such a way as to maximize the space and function of the location. One of the most striking aspects of the design is the introduction of cloud-like spherical structures to one side of the plaza. This feature provides both challenges to skaters and a shaded resting area for visitors.

With its innovative combination of skateboarding culture and commercial space, the Qingdao Mixc renovation reinvents the possibilities for traditional urban design. The blending of active and passive spaces encourages a new form of public engagement.

Source: Within Beyond via Gooood

