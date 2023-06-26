© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

TV screens and pyramidal roof showcase British architectural brilliance

By Adam Williams
June 26, 2023
TV screens and pyramidal roof showcase British architectural brilliance
Radley College Chapel Extension was designed by Purcell Architecture Limited and is located in Oxford. The project is one of 30 winners of the 2023 RIBA National Awards
Radley College Chapel Extension was designed by Purcell Architecture Limited and is located in Oxford. The project is one of 30 winners of the 2023 RIBA National Awards
A House for Artists was designed by Apparata Architects and is located in London
A House for Artists was designed by Apparata Architects and is located in London
A House for Artists consists of a flexible living/work space for 12 artists. In exchange for reduced rent, the artists provide free creative programs through a street-facing, glass-walled community hall and outdoor exhibition space
A House for Artists consists of a flexible living/work space for 12 artists. In exchange for reduced rent, the artists provide free creative programs through a street-facing, glass-walled community hall and outdoor exhibition space
Agar Grove Phase 1b was designed by Mæ and Hawkins\Brown and is located in London
Agar Grove Phase 1b was designed by Mæ and Hawkins\Brown and is located in London
Agar Grove Phase 1b is expected to be rated as the UK's largest Passivhaus (a stringent green building standard) scheme and involved the transformation of the southern portion of a housing estate, creating attractive and energy efficient homes
Agar Grove Phase 1b is expected to be rated as the UK's largest Passivhaus (a stringent green building standard) scheme and involved the transformation of the southern portion of a housing estate, creating attractive and energy efficient homes
Blackbird was designed by Lyons Architects, with Hamish Herford, and is located in the Cotswolds, England
Blackbird was designed for a couple who enjoy gardening and artistic hobbies, and features an attractive timber interior that opens onto a pond outside
Blackbird was designed for a couple who enjoy gardening and artistic hobbies, and features an attractive timber interior that opens onto a pond outside
Blackbird was designed for a couple who enjoy gardening and artistic hobbies, and features an attractive timber interior that opens onto a pond outside
Bloqs was designed by 5th Studio and is located in London
Bloqs was designed by 5th Studio and is located in London
Bloqs is home to a social enterprise which seeks to provide the answer to London's increasing need for new, inexpensive workspaces for young people. The project involved radically renovating a former vehicle testing facility
Bloqs is home to a social enterprise which seeks to provide the answer to London's increasing need for new, inexpensive workspaces for young people. The project involved radically renovating a former vehicle testing facility
Brick House was designed by Howells and is located in Birmingham
Brick House was designed by Howells and is located in Birmingham
Brick House consists of new but traditionally styled row houses centered around a communal garden and historic canal
Brick House consists of new but traditionally styled row houses centered around a communal garden and historic canal
Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing was designed by Adam Khan Architects and is located in London
Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing was designed by Adam Khan Architects and is located in London
Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing is part of a larger masterplan commissioned by the London Borough of Camden for a community children's facility as well as several units of affordable housing
Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing is part of a larger masterplan commissioned by the London Borough of Camden for a community children's facility as well as several units of affordable housing
Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art was designed by Witherford Watson Mann and is located in London
Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art was designed by Witherford Watson Mann and is located in London
Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art is the first part of a multi-phase project that aims to open up the arts institution both physically and culturally while retaining its unique character
Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art is the first part of a multi-phase project that aims to open up the arts institution both physically and culturally while retaining its unique character
Cuddymoss was designed by Ann Nisbet Studio and is located in North Ayrshire, Scotland
Cuddymoss was designed by Ann Nisbet Studio and is located in North Ayrshire, Scotland
Cuddymoss is a new house located within and around a ruined building formed over two hundred years to house people and cattle. The project joins two buildings using a glass corridor
Cuddymoss is a new house located within and around a ruined building formed over two hundred years to house people and cattle. The project joins two buildings using a glass corridor
Edith Neville Primary School was designed by Hayhurst & Co. Architects and is located in London
Edith Neville Primary School was designed by Hayhurst & Co. Architects and is located in London
Edith Neville Primary School is a popular primary school and replaces a dilapidated school building that had been in operation since the 1970s. It's conceived as an extension of the surrounding parkland landscape
Edith Neville Primary School is a popular primary school and replaces a dilapidated school building that had been in operation since the 1970s. It's conceived as an extension of the surrounding parkland landscape
Great Things Lie Ahead was designed by 6a architects x Caragh Thuring and is located in London
Great Things Lie Ahead was designed by 6a architects x Caragh Thuring and is located in London
Great Things Lie Ahead involved the refurbishment and extension of a community gym in Holborn, London, to provide a new building for the Holborn Community Association. The architects stripped back details and opened it up to light with new glazing, as well as improving accessibility
Great Things Lie Ahead involved the refurbishment and extension of a community gym in Holborn, London, to provide a new building for the Holborn Community Association. The architects stripped back details and opened it up to light with new glazing, as well as improving accessibility
Hanover was designed by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and is located in London
Hanover was designed by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and is located in London
Hanover is a masterplan of five buildings and generous new public spaces that took 15 years to realize, and is located on a prominent site in Mayfair, London
Hanover is a masterplan of five buildings and generous new public spaces that took 15 years to realize, and is located on a prominent site in Mayfair, London
Hill House was designed by McGonigle McGrath and is located in Northern Ireland
Hill House was designed by McGonigle McGrath and is located in Northern Ireland
Hill House is located within a choice area close to the Giant's Ring in Northern Ireland, which is an important neolithic site dating to around 2,700 BCE. The home is situated to ensure excellent views of the stunning landscape
Hill House is located within a choice area close to the Giant's Ring in Northern Ireland, which is an important neolithic site dating to around 2,700 BCE. The home is situated to ensure excellent views of the stunning landscape
Hundred Acre Wood was designed by Denizen Works and is located in rural Scotland
Hundred Acre Wood was designed by Denizen Works and is located in rural Scotland
Hundred Acre Wood draws upon Scotland's architectural heritage as well as the work of artist Eduardo Chillid. It includes quirky touches like cladding created with recycled TV screens and a bathroom with two copper baths side by side, looking out upon the rocky landscape
Hundred Acre Wood draws upon Scotland's architectural heritage as well as the work of artist Eduardo Chillid. It includes quirky touches like cladding created with recycled TV screens and a bathroom with two copper baths side by side, looking out upon the rocky landscape
Hushh House was designed by Elliott Architects and is located in Yorkshire
Hushh House consists of a series of interlinked spaces that are separated by small courtyards
Hushh House consists of a series of interlinked spaces that are separated by small courtyards
Hushh House consists of a series of interlinked spaces that are separated by small courtyards
John Morden Centre was designed by Mæ and is located in London
John Morden Centre was designed by Mæ and is located in London
John Morden Centre is a charity dedicated to providing older people in need with a home for life, including the provision of residential and nursing care
John Morden Centre is a charity dedicated to providing older people in need with a home for life, including the provision of residential and nursing care
Laidlaw Music Centre was designed by Flanagan Lawrence and is located in Scotland
Laidlaw Music Centre was designed by Flanagan Lawrence and is located in Scotland

Laidlaw Music Centre is the first building dedicated to music in the University of St Andrews' 600-year history. It contains an intimate performing venue, flexible rehearsal space, a high-tech recording facility, and more
Laidlaw Music Centre is the first building dedicated to music in the University of St Andrews' 600-year history. It contains an intimate performing venue, flexible rehearsal space, a high-tech recording facility, and more
Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing was designed by Sergison Bates architects and is located in London
Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing was designed by Sergison Bates architects and is located in London
Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing involved the redevelopment of a former sheet-metal workshop into nine apartments of various sizes, arranged around a courtyard space and a timber-decked terrace
Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing involved the redevelopment of a former sheet-metal workshop into nine apartments of various sizes, arranged around a courtyard space and a timber-decked terrace
Lea Bridge Library Pavilion was designed by Studio Weave and is located in London
Lea Bridge Library Pavilion was designed by Studio Weave and is located in London
Lea Bridge Library Pavilion is a relatively modest multi-function extension that adds useful space to an important community facility and new life to a charming but neglected garden
Lea Bridge Library Pavilion is a relatively modest multi-function extension that adds useful space to an important community facility and new life to a charming but neglected garden
Manchester Jewish Museum was designed by Citizens Design Bureau and is located in Manchester
Manchester Jewish Museum was designed by Citizens Design Bureau and is located in Manchester
Manchester Jewish Museum is an attractive new building clad in perforated Corten steel. It creates a gallery space, archive, learning space, and visitor amenities adjoining a fully renovated former synagogue
Manchester Jewish Museum is an attractive new building clad in perforated Corten steel. It creates a gallery space, archive, learning space, and visitor amenities adjoining a fully renovated former synagogue
Middle Avenue was designed by Rural Office and is located in Farnham
Middle Avenue was designed by Rural Office and is located in Farnham
Middle Avenue was built for the clients and their grown-up children as an adaptable family home that would be suitable for the family for decades to come
Middle Avenue was built for the clients and their grown-up children as an adaptable family home that would be suitable for the family for decades to come
Pen y Common was designed by Nidus Architects and Rural Office and is located in Wales
Pen y Common was designed by Nidus Architects and Rural Office and is located in Wales
Pen y Common is an extension to a traditional 17th-century Welsh longhouse, located halfway up a remote hillside. The firm doubled its footprint without harming the charm and character of the existing cottage and its setting
Pen y Common is an extension to a traditional 17th-century Welsh longhouse, located halfway up a remote hillside. The firm doubled its footprint without harming the charm and character of the existing cottage and its setting
Radley College Chapel Extension was designed by Purcell Architecture Limited and is located in Oxford. The project is one of 30 winners of the 2023 RIBA National Awards
As its name suggests, Radley College Chapel Extension tastefully extends and renews an existing chapel, expanding its capacity and positioning a new organ in its original location to improve the chapel's acoustics
As its name suggests, Radley College Chapel Extension tastefully extends and renews an existing chapel, expanding its capacity and positioning a new organ in its original location to improve the chapel's acoustics
As its name suggests, Radley College Chapel Extension tastefully extends and renews an existing chapel, expanding its capacity and positioning a new organ in its original location to improve the chapel's acoustics
Rhossili House was designed by Maich Swift Architects and is located in Wales
Rhossili House was designed by Maich Swift Architects and is located in Wales
Rhossili House is located on the Gower Peninsula on a highly exposed clifftop with enviable views out west to the sea and north towards a dramatic undulating coastline
Rhossili House is located on the Gower Peninsula on a highly exposed clifftop with enviable views out west to the sea and north towards a dramatic undulating coastline
Saltmarsh House was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects and is located on the Isle of Wight
Saltmarsh House was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects and is located on the Isle of Wight
Saltmarsh House is a light-filled and extremely energy efficient home conceived as a delicate steel-frame pavilion with an overall design that references the greenhouses that once graced the area
Saltmarsh House is a light-filled and extremely energy efficient home conceived as a delicate steel-frame pavilion with an overall design that references the greenhouses that once graced the area
Spruce House and Studio was designed by ao-ft and is located in London
Spruce House and Studio was designed by ao-ft and is located in London
Spruce House and Studio is a new-build home and self-contained design studio constructed from cross-laminated timber on a cramped and awkward site. Its facade is imagined as a shopfront, with the ground floor fully glazed behind slatted timber shuttering
Spruce House and Studio is a new-build home and self-contained design studio constructed from cross-laminated timber on a cramped and awkward site. Its facade is imagined as a shopfront, with the ground floor fully glazed behind slatted timber shuttering
Swing Bridge was designed by Tonkin Liu, Arup, and Cake Industries and is located in London
Swing Bridge was designed by Tonkin Liu, Arup, and Cake Industries and is located in London

Swing Bridge provides secure access to the dinosaurs in Crystal Palace Park. The laser-cut bridge references the iconography of a bony fish, providing access for maintenance, conservation and study visits and negating the need for unsightly gates and fences around the dinosaurs sculptures
Swing Bridge provides secure access to the dinosaurs in Crystal Palace Park. The laser-cut bridge references the iconography of a bony fish, providing access for maintenance, conservation and study visits and negating the need for unsightly gates and fences around the dinosaurs sculptures
Taylor & Chatto Courts and Wilmott Court, Frampton Park Estate was designed by Henley Halebrown and is located in London
Taylor & Chatto Courts and Wilmott Court, Frampton Park Estate accommodate 16 a mixture of housing types in an area that is in dire need of more home options
Taylor & Chatto Courts and Wilmott Court, Frampton Park Estate accommodate 16 a mixture of housing types in an area that is in dire need of more home options
Taylor & Chatto Courts and Wilmott Court, Frampton Park Estate accommodate 16 a mixture of housing types in an area that is in dire need of more home options
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works was designed by Bennetts Associates and located in London
The Fireworks Factory is a permanent arts venue containing performance spaces, dance studios, artists' workshops, cafes, and rental spaces
The Fireworks Factory is a permanent arts venue containing performance spaces, dance studios, artists' workshops, cafes, and rental spaces
The Fireworks Factory is a permanent arts venue containing performance spaces, dance studios, artists' workshops, cafes, and rental spaces
The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre was designed by Carmody Groarke and is located in London
The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre was designed by Carmody Groarke and is located in London
The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre has been reconfigured to to stage a new immersive production of the musical Cabaret. Carmody Groarke has created a faux Weimar 1920s ambiance that completely conceals the original design of the 1885 building
The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre has been reconfigured to to stage a new immersive production of the musical Cabaret. Carmody Groarke has created a faux Weimar 1920s ambiance that completely conceals the original design of the 1885 building
University of Warwick Faculty of Arts was designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and is located in Warwick
University of Warwick Faculty of Arts was designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and is located in Warwick
University of Warwick Faculty of Arts brings together the departments and schools of the faculty under a single roof for the first time. The design increases flexibility and accessibility while drawing inspiration from the site's parkland location
University of Warwick Faculty of Arts brings together the departments and schools of the faculty under a single roof for the first time. The design increases flexibility and accessibility while drawing inspiration from the site's parkland location
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the winners of its 2023 National Awards, which this year features 30 examples of the best architecture the entire UK has to offer, including an impressive home finished in recycled TV screens and a sustainable residence topped by a pyramidal roof.

As is always the case, most of the projects featured in the 2023 National Awards are located in southern England, especially London. However, each of the four constituent countries of the UK also feature this year. There's a single project from Northern Ireland, three hailing from Scotland, and two from Wales.

"Among the winners are a number of projects that offer a model for an architecture that is more widely responsible," said RIBA President Simon Allford. "These buildings intelligently illustrate the potential of well-designed spaces to bring people together and, ultimately, architecture's power to change our world for the better.  

"Our awards are a marker of progressive excellence in sustainable design, very much aligned with our wider commitment to a low carbon future. These are examples of forward thinking and ingenuity that raise the bar for us all."

We've highlighted a couple of our favorite projects below, but be sure to head to the gallery for a closer look at all the winners of the 2023 RIBA National Awards.

Hundred Acre Wood was designed by Denizen Works and is located in rural Scotland
Hundred Acre Wood was designed by Denizen Works and is located in rural Scotland

Hundred Acre Wood was designed by the always-interesting Denizen Works and took a total of eight years to realize. It's located in Scotland, in a beautiful rural area overlooking Loch Awe.

The exterior of the house is finished in recycled TV screens. Though this might bring to mind a bunch of old TV's bolted awkwardly onto the outside, the recycling process involved crushing the screens into an aggregate first (the idea actually began as a joke referencing the owner's dislike of television), and has resulted in an attractive silvery look that glints as the light catches its surface.

Its overall form also riffs on historic Scottish architecture as well as the sculptural works of Spanish artist Eduardo Chillida. The interior is arranged around a very large central hall which has been designed to accommodate a large Christmas tree, while other highlights include an oculus lined in gold leaf helping to channel daylight inside and a bathroom with twin copper baths overlooking the rocky landscape.

Saltmarsh House was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects and is located on the Isle of Wight
Saltmarsh House was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects and is located on the Isle of Wight

Saltmarsh House was designed by last year's Stirling Prize winner Niall McLaughlin Architects and is located on the Isle of Wight, off the coast of Hampshire in southern England. The home is conceived as a delicate steel-frame pavilion and it references the traditional pitched-roofed greenhouses that previously graced the gardens of the larger Victorian house that the project is situated in with a pyramidal copper roof.

It's described by RIBA as a "tour de force of clean lines and contemporary design" and its tastefully finished interior sports generous glazing, including skylights and large windows which frame views of the nearby Bembridge Harbour. It's also rated to the stringent Passivhaus green building standard and is extremely energy efficient to heat and cool throughout the year.

Source: RIBA

