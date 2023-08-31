Science Forest museum puts nature at the heart of learning

ADAT Studio has revealed plans to create a new energy efficient and greenery filled science museum in Rome. Named the Science Forest, the building will feature its galleries and exhibition areas arranged around an interior public park.

The Science Forest will be located opposite Zaha Hadid's MAXXI Museum and is part of a wider redevelopment of an area which previously hosted an Italian military facility. The museum's upper floor will host gallery areas and spaces for research and management connected by glass bridges. The ground floor, meanwhile, will be open to the public.

"The complex blends into the urban fabric and future developments, connecting with neighboring projects such as Flaminio Urban Project and the new MAXXI - Green MAXXI and MAXXI hub," explained ADAT Studio. "The design preserves the existing walls of the SMMEP (Military Establishment of Precision Electronic Materials). At the same time, the interior of the building defines a new public urban park merging with the adjacent planned park area.

"Spaces on the ground floor will be accessible to everyone, featuring a double-height foyer, a cafeteria, a bookshop, and a restaurant. Along with the urban forest open to the city, these areas form a 'diffuse gallery' for hosting exhibitions, events and science-related meetings. Science Forest becomes a place for gathering, studying and encouraging debates."

The Science Forest is slated to receive the LEED green building standard and, alongside its focus on greenery, its upper floor will be enclosed by a semi-transparent, open facade that will encourage natural ventilation throughout the building.

Its roof will be topped by a large solar panel array, reducing its grid-based electricity needs. There will also be rainwater collection systems, presumably for its considerable irrigation needs, though this isn't specified. Existing walls from the military facility buildings will be reused, while internal concrete structures will be demolished and recycled.

The design for the Science Forest is the winner of an architecture competition and is due to begin construction in 2025. Completion is expected by 2027.

Source: ADAT Studio