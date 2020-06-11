Supertall skyscraper would put a pocket park halfway up

ODA New York has unveiled an interesting design for a new supertall skyscraper. Named Seattle Tower, the building would be defined by a void roughly at its center which would host a small private park area, enabling residents to enjoy some fresh air and greenery without needing to travel down to the ground.

The skyscraper is projected to rise to a height of 1,185 ft (361 m) in downtown Seattle, which would make it taller than London's 1,004-ft (306-m) Shard tower, but not as tall as New York City's Empire State Building , which reaches a height of 1,454 ft 443 m), to its tip.

Its interior would contain retail, parking and co-working spaces on the lower floors, with residential units above. The void at its center is its most interesting feature though, and would be centered around a multi-level open-air pocket park.

Seattle Tower's pocket park at its center would offer views of Seattle's Mount Rainier and include trees and other greenery

ODA New York

Though it looks like it would be too small to host many residents at once in comfort, those who did manage to squeeze in would be treated to views of Seattle's Mount Rainier. The area would also contain seating and trees and other greenery, with the idea being that the landscaping would echo the topography of the natural landscape.

"The design reflects [ODA founder] Eran Chen's belief that every city dweller should have access to outdoor space in their homes," explains ODA New York. "In most current tower iterations you can’t even open a window, but ODA is conceiving ways to open a door onto a garden in the sky. These elevated amenities offer views of the sea or mountains in the distance, new places to connect with neighbors in spaces big enough to sit outside and feel the wind blow through your hair."

We've no word yet on any concrete plans to build the project, though ODA New York does have form for completing unusual designs, such as an " upside down " condo and the pixelated 2222 Jackson .