Thai library impresses with stunning bamboo craftsmanship

Back in 2017, Chiangmai Life Architects skilfully used bamboo to create a breezy sports hall at the Panyaden International School in Thailand. The firm has now returned to the same school to add an impressive new library that's primarily constructed from bamboo.

The Panyaden Secondary School Library features a complex concentric design, though unlike the sports hall, it's not totally built from bamboo. Instead, its walls are made up of adobe bricks (made from sand and clay), with the bamboo used for the roof, which is topped by thatching. An acrylic cupola is situated at a height of almost 9 m (roughly 30 ft) and it combines with generous glazing to naturally illuminate the space.

"The Secondary School Library at Panyaden International School was designed to create an inspiring, peaceful and comfortable atmosphere for teenage students to read and study," explained Chiangmai Life Architects. "It provides traditional spaces with tables but also lounge-like spaces with a more relaxed setting decorated with bean bags and pillows.

"The library has a concentric design with a central oculus, a sunken pod featuring an eye to the sky through the skylight above, surrounded in concentric circles first by built-in small working tables and then by a bamboo archway that houses the main book shelve section. These bookshelves will be radially oriented with various kinds of study spaces in between. The sunken pod with its cathedral-like feeling is also popular for group discussions and readings."

The Panyaden Secondary School Library measures 392 sq m (roughly 4,220 sq ft), which is spread over a single level Alberto Cosi

The interior of the library measures 392 sq m (roughly 4,220 sq ft), spread over a single level. In addition to the main study space and the sunken pod area, it also hosts a pair of study rooms for group sessions, plus a small office for the librarian. The decor sensibly shows off the intricate and beautiful bamboo structure and the space is kept a comfortable temperature with an energy efficient heating and cooling system, plus natural ventilation.

Fast growing, sustainable, affordable and strong, bamboo construction is much more prevalent in Southeast Asia than it is in the West and we've reported on several stunning projects that make good use of it as a building material, including the Grand World Phu Quoc Welcome Center and Casamia Community House, both of which were designed by VTN Architects.

Source: Chiangmai Life Architects