Stilted off-grid house carves its own niche with built-in skateboard ramp

Hired to design a house for a keen skateboarder, architect Macu Bulgubure decided to go all-in and created an attractive house that has an awesome-looking ramp on its exterior. Named Skatehouse 2, it also runs off-the-grid with a solar power setup and rainwater collection system.

Skatehouse 2 (as its name suggests, it's actually Bulgubure's second home to feature a skate ramp) is located in Argentina's Paraná river islands area, near the city of Rosario. This happens to be a flood risk area, so the home was raised above the ground on stilts and it features a steel frame and mixture of wood veneer and waterproof wood cladding that lends it a striking appearance.

Skatehouse 2 is located in a flood-prone area of Argentina, and is raised above the ground on metal stilts to protect it from periodic floods Walter Salcedo

The skateboard ramp itself is used as you might expect, while also doubling as a wall that shades the home from the summer Sun, while nearby lies a terrace area and an outdoor kitchen.

Inside the home proper, the interior measures 76 sq m (818 sq ft), which is spread over two floors. The ground floor features an open layout, with a living room, which is heated by a wood-burning stove, as well as the kitchen and dining area nearby, plus a bathroom. A floating staircase leads upstairs to the bedrooms and a balcony area.

Skatehouse 2's interior is heated by a wood-burning stove Walter Salcedo

Owing to its location in a challenging flood-prone site, there are no grid-based utilities available so Skatehouse 2 runs fully off-the-grid. All power comes from a roof-based solar power system, while the water is collected from rainwater collection system and a nearby river. Additionally, hot water is produced by a solar hot water tank.

Source: Macu Bulgubure