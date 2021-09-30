© 2021 New Atlas
Architecture

Stilted off-grid house carves its own niche with built-in skateboard ramp

By Adam Williams
September 30, 2021
Stilted off-grid house carves ...
If you're the kind of person who knows the difference between an ollie and a 900 degree flip, the aptly named Skatehouse 2 will probably appeal
If you're the kind of person who knows the difference between an ollie and a kickflip, the aptly named Skatehouse 2 will probably appeal
View 7 Images
Skatehouse 2's exterior is made up of waterproof wood and wood veneer
1/7
Skatehouse 2's exterior is made up of waterproof wood and wood veneer
If you're the kind of person who knows the difference between an ollie and a 900 degree flip, the aptly named Skatehouse 2 will probably appeal
2/7
If you're the kind of person who knows the difference between an ollie and a kickflip, the aptly named Skatehouse 2 will probably appeal
Skatehouse 2 is located in a flood-prone area of Argentina, and is raised above the ground on metal stilts to protect it from periodic floods
3/7
Skatehouse 2 is located in a flood-prone area of Argentina, and is raised above the ground on metal stilts to protect it from periodic floods
Skatehouse 2's interior is heated by a wood-burning stove
4/7
Skatehouse 2's interior is heated by a wood-burning stove
Skatehouse 2's interior measures 76 sq m (818 ft), which is spread over two floors
5/7
Skatehouse 2's interior measures 76 sq m (818 ft), which is spread over two floors
Skatehouse 2 runs fully off-the-grid, with the help of solar panels
6/7
Skatehouse 2 runs fully off-the-grid, with the help of solar panels
Skatehouse 2 includes a terrace area outside
7/7
Skatehouse 2 includes a terrace area outside
View gallery - 7 images

Hired to design a house for a keen skateboarder, architect Macu Bulgubure decided to go all-in and created an attractive house that has an awesome-looking ramp on its exterior. Named Skatehouse 2, it also runs off-the-grid with a solar power setup and rainwater collection system.

Skatehouse 2 (as its name suggests, it's actually Bulgubure's second home to feature a skate ramp) is located in Argentina's Paraná river islands area, near the city of Rosario. This happens to be a flood risk area, so the home was raised above the ground on stilts and it features a steel frame and mixture of wood veneer and waterproof wood cladding that lends it a striking appearance.

Skatehouse 2 is located in a flood-prone area of Argentina, and is raised above the ground on metal stilts to protect it from periodic floods
Skatehouse 2 is located in a flood-prone area of Argentina, and is raised above the ground on metal stilts to protect it from periodic floods

The skateboard ramp itself is used as you might expect, while also doubling as a wall that shades the home from the summer Sun, while nearby lies a terrace area and an outdoor kitchen.

Inside the home proper, the interior measures 76 sq m (818 sq ft), which is spread over two floors. The ground floor features an open layout, with a living room, which is heated by a wood-burning stove, as well as the kitchen and dining area nearby, plus a bathroom. A floating staircase leads upstairs to the bedrooms and a balcony area.

Skatehouse 2's interior is heated by a wood-burning stove
Skatehouse 2's interior is heated by a wood-burning stove

Owing to its location in a challenging flood-prone site, there are no grid-based utilities available so Skatehouse 2 runs fully off-the-grid. All power comes from a roof-based solar power system, while the water is collected from rainwater collection system and a nearby river. Additionally, hot water is produced by a solar hot water tank.

Source: Macu Bulgubure

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

ArchitectureHouseHomeSkateboardOff-grid
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!