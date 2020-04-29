© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Australia's tallest skyscraper will have a green twist

By Adam Williams
April 29, 2020
Australia's tallest skyscraper...
Melbourne's Southbank by Beulah project is designed by Netherlands-based UNStudio and local firm Cox Architecture
Melbourne's Southbank by Beulah project is designed by Netherlands-based UNStudio and local firm Cox Architecture
View 6 Images
Melbourne's Southbank by Beulah project is designed by Netherlands-based UNStudio and local firm Cox Architecture
1/6
Melbourne's Southbank by Beulah project is designed by Netherlands-based UNStudio and local firm Cox Architecture
Southbank by Beulah will integrate significant greenery on its twisting facades, including rooftop gardens
2/6
Southbank by Beulah will integrate significant greenery on its twisting facades, including rooftop gardens
Southbank by Beulah is due to begin construction in 2021, with completion expected in 2026
3/6
Southbank by Beulah is due to begin construction in 2021, with completion expected in 2026
Southbank by Beulah's taller skyscraper will reach a height of 365 m (1,197 ft), while the smaller will be 252.2 m (827 ft)
4/6
Southbank by Beulah's taller skyscraper will reach a height of 365 m (1,197 ft), while the smaller will be 252.2 m (827 ft)
Southbank by Beulah will include apartments, office space, public green spaces, a rooftop sky garden, town hall, wellness precinct, retail space, and more
5/6
Southbank by Beulah will include apartments, office space, public green spaces, a rooftop sky garden, town hall, wellness precinct, retail space, and more
Southbank by Beulah will be located on a waterfront site in Melbourne that's currently occupied by a BMW dealership
6/6
Southbank by Beulah will be located on a waterfront site in Melbourne that's currently occupied by a BMW dealership
View gallery - 6 images

With its impressive height and ambitious twisting, greenery-covered design, you could be forgiven for assuming Southbank by Beulah was destined to remain on the drawing board. The supertall skyscraper has now received planning permission, however, and is due to begin construction in Melbourne next year.

Southbank by Beulah (aka Green Spine) is designed by Netherlands-based UNStudio and local firm Cox Architecture, and was originally unveiled as part of an architecture competition in 2018 before being declared the winner.

The development will be located on a waterfront site currently occupied by a BMW dealership and be centered around two skyscrapers: one will reach a height of 365 m (1,197 ft), making it Australia's tallest tower, and the other will top out at 252.2 m (827 ft). While the taller of the pair beats London's 309.7-m (1,017 ft) Shard for height, it's shorter than New York City's 381-m (1,250-ft) Empire State Building, for example, so is a bonafide supertall skyscraper, but would only be rated somewhere around 50th place in CTBUH's official rankings.

Southbank by Beulah will be located on a waterfront site in Melbourne that's currently occupied by a BMW dealership
Southbank by Beulah will be located on a waterfront site in Melbourne that's currently occupied by a BMW dealership

The project's total floorspace of 270,000 sq m (roughly 2.9 million sq ft) will be divided between apartments with greenery-covered balconies, office space, public green space, rooftop gardens, a town hall, retail space, and more. The towers themselves will be defined by an attractive twisting design and incorporate a "spine" of greenery running up the facades.

"The spine twists into a series of outdoor spaces and green devices along the facades of the two towers, paying homage to Melbourne's title of 'The Garden City,' symbolically bridging the iconic Royal Botanic Gardens with Melbourne’s Arts Precinct," says UNStudio. "Pocket parks will be a focal point throughout the building, connecting neighborhoods within the residential tower, providing residents with a sense of community and a place to relax, before culminating in a landscaped journey to the publicly accessible rooftop sky garden."

Southbank by Beulah will include apartments, office space, public green spaces, a rooftop sky garden, town hall, wellness precinct, retail space, and more
Southbank by Beulah will include apartments, office space, public green spaces, a rooftop sky garden, town hall, wellness precinct, retail space, and more

The Southbank by Beulah project has a budget of AUD 2 billion (around US$1.3 billion) and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Source: UNStudio

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersAustraliaUNStudioCox Architecture
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More