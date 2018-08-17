"We are truly delighted that our design has been selected as the winning proposal for this very exciting project!" says UNStudio's Ben van Berkel. "For our proposal to be selected by Beulah – such a forward-focused developer – and from entries by such an exceptional group of our peers is a true honor. From the outset we worked with a fantastic team of cultural placemakers, sustainability consultants, landscape designers, artists and engineers to achieve a fully integrated design."