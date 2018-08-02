This colorful project, by OMA and Conrad Gargett, emphasizes its base, which would host a ground-floor market inspired by local historic arcades and vaulted markets. The base would also feature cultural, commercial, educational and social elements, with retail and dining areas. The upper parts of the tower would be dedicated to office spaces, a hotel, and residences – the latter situated at the top to maximize views and daylight. As well as lacking a name, its height has also not been revealed.