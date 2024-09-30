Compact retreat is inspired by F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft

The angular surfaces of the iconic US F-117 Nighthawk stealth attack aircraft influenced the design of this novel vacation retreat in the Netherlands. It's located on a former secret Nazi WWII military base and its name riffs on the site's post-war history.

Stay Under the Radar was designed by Sander van Schaik, in collaboration with Robert-Jan de Kort, and is located on the country estate of Buitenplaats Koningsweg, which was constructed by the Nazis back in WWII as a military airfield cunningly disguised as farm buildings.

"After the war, a number of buildings were built on the site. One of them is the Radar Tower," explains Schaik. "The modest building was used as a training building for the Radio Radar School. On the roof stood an impressive radar installation - an enormous steel construction - with the characteristic antenna as the highest point.

"Close to the Radar Tower, on an open field between the trees, now stands the country house 'Onder de Radar.' With its matte black faceted appearance, the house shows similarities with the 'F-117 Nighthawk': the iconic jet aircraft that was developed in the 1980s and that could remain invisible to radar using stealth technology. The black angular house looks like a mysterious figure. With its folded down grills, the house looks as if it has just landed on the forest floor."

Measuring 48 sq m (516 sq ft), spread over three floors, the dwelling is a little too large to be considered a proper tiny house, though is definitely compact. It consists of a lightweight structure made of steel, and a wooden facade covered in rubber. Its lightweight design means it doesn't need proper foundations and is instead anchored by screw piles. This is less destructive than typical concrete foundations, allowing it to be installed next to some trees which help shade it.

Much of the ground floor is taken up by the living area, which contains quite a lot of seating plus a dining table. Though not pictured, there's also a kitchen and more seating nearby. Elsewhere lies a bathroom with a shower and sink, and a a separate toilet. The second floor hosts a bedroom with two single beds and the third and uppermost floor has a double bed and glass ceiling.

Due to its black rubber facade, Stay Under the Radar heats up quite quickly when exposed to sunlight. To mitigate this, the architects placed openings and grated floor parts to ensure unobstructed airflow, with the resulting stack effect helping to ventilate it.

The project was completed in 2023 and recently won the Heuvelink Prize for best new construction project in Arnhem. We've seen a few retreats modeled after airplanes, including the Monocoque Cabin and the Jet House. Additionally, the upcoming Flight Test Museum was also inspired by the F-117.

Source: Sander van Schaik Architect