Jet-shaped tiny house is ready for takeoff

By Adam Williams
February 17, 2023
The Jet House was commissioned by a young girl (with some help from her dad) and is designed to resemble an airplane from a cartoon
The Jet House measures 19.25 sq m (roughly 205 sq ft)
The Jet House's wings are designed to be used as a seating area
The Jet House is located in a rural forested area of Hungary
The Jet House is raised above the ground and the interior is accessed by a small staircase
The Jet House contains authentic airplane seats and an overhead locker storage space
The Jet House has an air-conditioning system for heating and cooling built into its cabinetry
The Jet House features novel porthole-style windows
The Jet House includes one bedroom area which contains a double bed
The Jet House includes a small and simple kitchenette with a sink, tap, and some cabinetry
The Jet House includes a small bathroom with a sink and flushing toilet
Hungarian design collective Hello Wood recently completed a remarkable new tiny house named the Jet House. Designed to look like a whimsical cartoon depiction of an airplane, the unique dwelling includes authentic plane seating and an overhead locker.

Bringing to mind the Aero Tiny Australia, the Jet House is located in a rural area in Zala County, Hungary. The project was conceived by a young girl who loves air travel and dreamed of a playhouse she could invite her friends over to hang out in, and that would be suitable for use as a rental.

"She arrived at the first meetings with elaborate ideas and plans on paper," explained Hello Wood. "Supported by her father, she followed the design process till its end, representing an excitingly different perspective from that of typical real estate developers. Starting from Lujzi's idea, the designers' concept was to create a full-fledged, functional tiny house that is more reminiscent of a beautiful design toy than a building.

"Lujzi's Jet, bent from two directions, was composed of more than a thousand different structural pieces. In order to maintain the clean silhouette, neither junctions nor sewers could be placed on the outside of the building, and for that reason, it was given a 'protective coating,' an innovative waterproofing layer that secures the durability of the tiny house."

The tiny house is raised a little above the ground and its wings can be used as seating and picnic areas. Its interior, meanwhile, is accessed by some steps and measures 19.25 sq m (roughly 205 sq ft), most of which is taken up by a combined living room and bedroom. This contains overhead lockers and airplane seats sourced by the owner's father, plus some tables and a double bed. The other cabinetry takes its place well in the space and hides an air-conditioning system for heating and cooling needs. Porthole-style windows provide natural light inside.

There's also a bathroom, which thankfully looks less cramped than a real airplane restroom and has a toilet and a sink. Elsewhere is a small and simple kitchenette with a sink and some cabinetry. Assorted aircraft memorabilia and ornaments are also placed throughout the dwelling.

Looking to the future, Jet House's young owner plans to both use it herself and make it available for rental, though we've no word yet on how much it will cost.

Source: Hello Wood

