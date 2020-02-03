© 2020 New Atlas
Aircraft training fuselage turned into one-of-a-kind tiny house

By Adam Williams
February 03, 2020
The Aero Tiny is up for sale for AUD 55,000 (roughly US$37,000)
The Aero Tiny is based on a triple-axle trailer
The Aero Tiny came about when The Tiny House Guys saw decommissioned training equipment used by a cabin crew training facility in Brisbane up for sale
The Aero Tiny has a fully working plane door entrance
The Aero Tiny gets power from a solar panel array and has a water tank and pump system mounted under the floor
The Aero Tiny took six weeks to build
The Aero Tiny's interior definitely retains the character of an airplane and still includes touches like the windows and overhead lockers
The Aero Tiny includes a sofa bed
The Aero Tiny includes a drop-down dining table
The Aero Tiny includes a basic kitchenette
The Aero Tiny's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
The Aero Tiny's bathroom includes a composting toilet
The Aero Tiny seems best suited as a weekender or guest house
The Aero Tiny retains some of the original signage from when it was used for aircraft training
Shot of the Aero Tiny's original exit sign
The Aero Tiny's sofa bed in the bed position
Side on view of the Aero Tiny's sofa bed in the bed position
The Aero Tiny's interior measures roughly 12 sq m (130 sq ft)
The Tiny House Guys reckons that its recently-completed Aero Tiny is Australia's most unique tiny house – and it may well have a point. The unusual off-grid dwelling is made from an airplane fuselage section that was previously used to train cabin crews and comes complete with a fully-functional airplane door.

The project came about when The Tiny House Guys saw some decommissioned equipment previously used to train cabin crew operating on the Dash 8 aircraft up for sale. Duly inspired, the firm snapped up the fuselage section and set about turning it into a tiny house over the course of six weeks.

"Originally it was on a stand set high enough for the door to open to the correct height so during construction of the trailer we ensured the same door height was achieved to allow correct door function," explains The Tiny House Guys. "We removed the seats to allow for more room but managed to keep the main door and working emergency exit window as well as the main shape. The drop down cabin crew seat also remains with all the signage and stair illumination that was original to the item."

The interior, which measures roughly 12 sq m (130 sq ft), also retains the overhead lockers. Thankfully, The Tiny House Guys added a proper bathroom with a toilet and shower, so visitors don't need to use one of those cramped airplane toilets.

Elsewhere, there's a small deck area, a drop-down dining table, and a sofa bed. The kitchenette has space for a fridge, a pantry and a sink, though no oven. Indeed, the Aero Tiny seems best suited as a weekender or guest house, though we've certainly reported on people who have gone full time in even smaller homes.

The Aero Tiny gets power from a solar panel array and has a water tank and pump system mounted under the floor. As of writing, it's up for sale for AUD 55,000 (roughly US$37,000).

Source: The Tiny House Guys

