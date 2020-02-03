Aircraft training fuselage turned into one-of-a-kind tiny house

The Tiny House Guys reckons that its recently-completed Aero Tiny is Australia's most unique tiny house – and it may well have a point. The unusual off-grid dwelling is made from an airplane fuselage section that was previously used to train cabin crews and comes complete with a fully-functional airplane door.

The project came about when The Tiny House Guys saw some decommissioned equipment previously used to train cabin crew operating on the Dash 8 aircraft up for sale. Duly inspired, the firm snapped up the fuselage section and set about turning it into a tiny house over the course of six weeks.

"Originally it was on a stand set high enough for the door to open to the correct height so during construction of the trailer we ensured the same door height was achieved to allow correct door function," explains The Tiny House Guys. "We removed the seats to allow for more room but managed to keep the main door and working emergency exit window as well as the main shape. The drop down cabin crew seat also remains with all the signage and stair illumination that was original to the item."

The Aero Tiny includes a sofa bed The Tiny House Guys

The interior, which measures roughly 12 sq m (130 sq ft), also retains the overhead lockers. Thankfully, The Tiny House Guys added a proper bathroom with a toilet and shower, so visitors don't need to use one of those cramped airplane toilets.

Elsewhere, there's a small deck area, a drop-down dining table, and a sofa bed. The kitchenette has space for a fridge, a pantry and a sink, though no oven. Indeed, the Aero Tiny seems best suited as a weekender or guest house, though we've certainly reported on people who have gone full time in even smaller homes .

The Aero Tiny took six weeks to build The Tiny House Guys

The Aero Tiny gets power from a solar panel array and has a water tank and pump system mounted under the floor. As of writing, it's up for sale for AUD 55,000 (roughly US$37,000).

Source: The Tiny House Guys