Greenery-covered towers are a breath of fresh air for China

Stefano Boeri Architetti continues its incredibly successful line of greenery-filled towers – or Vertical Forests – with the completion of its Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex in central China. The project includes two residential towers covered in thousands of trees and plants, which are said to absorb significant amounts of CO2 from the air.

The Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex is located in Hubei province and covers an area of 4.54 hectares (11.2 acres). The development as a whole actually consists of five towers, though three of those are standard mixed-use high-rises with no greenery. The two Vertical Forest-style towers featured are naturally the main focus of the project, and each reaches a height of 80 m (262 ft).

Their exteriors extend outwards to create multiple balcony and terrace areas, and together the towers host a total of 404 trees and 4,620 shrubs, plus some 2,408 sq m (roughly 25,000 sq ft) of perennial grass, flowers, and climbing plants – all were carefully chosen by experts with the local climate in mind, before being painstakingly craned into position. According to the firm, the greenery will absorb 22 tons (20 tonnes) of CO2 per year, while also producing 11 tons (10 tonnes) of oxygen annually. The interiors of the towers contain a total of 209 apartments, and tenants have already moved in. Unfortunately there are no images or further information available concerning the interior at this time.

The Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex's two Vertical Forest towers reach a height of 80 m (262 ft)

Raw Vision Studio

"The design allows an excellent view of the tree-lined facades, enhancing the sensorial experience of the greenery and integrating the plant landscape with the architectural dimension," said designer Stefano Boeri. "Thus, the inhabitants of the residential towers have the opportunity to experience the urban space from a different perspective while fully enjoying the comfort of being surrounded by nature."

The Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex is Stefano Boeri Architectti's first Vertical Forest-style project in China, but it certainly won't be its last. The firm's other upcoming greenery-covered works slated for the country include the Rehabilitation Center Shenzhen and Nanjing Vertical Forest.

Source: Stefano Boeri Architetti