Eye-catching TV station HQ arranged to resemble stacked film reels

By Adam Williams
March 13, 2023
The Albanian capital Tirana is currently undergoing a construction boom that has resulted in a remarkable number of unusual high-profile buildings, including BIG's National Theatre of Albania and MVRDV's Downtown One Tirana. The latest project will create a new headquarters for a TV station and will take the form of carelessly stacked film reels.

The Klan TV Headquarters is designed by Portuguese firm OODA – not to be confused with US-based ODA – in collaboration with local firm Artech.

We've no word on its height yet, but we do know the building will consist of eight floors, each one situated in a separate reel-like section. These will be arranged slightly staggered, creating terrace areas and cantilevering sections. The exterior will also feature a large screen for displaying sports and other events.

The interior, meanwhile, will host office space and TV studios, which will be arranged in a circular fashion around a large central atrium. The use of minimal columns and the glass facade and skylight are designed to ensure ample natural light permeates within, while also offering choice views of the surrounding area.

"Standing next to the highway, the project aims to meet Klan TV's expectations of becoming a free-standing icon in Tirana," explained OODA. "With different shapes that varies according to the way people move around it, the proposal offers 360 views of the surrounding area, from the mountains to the city. The freely sliding floors create a more dynamic facade providing balconies for the users who can enjoy it. Each floor assumes a different relationship to the landscape and to the lobby."

The Klan TV Headquarters will feature a degree of sustainability, including solar panels to reduce its draw on the grid and a rainwater collection system, which will be used to irrigate the extensive landscaping.

The project is the winner of an architecture competition and is currently ongoing, though we've no word yet on its expected date of completion.

Source: OODA

pbethel
Just in time to keep alive the memory of film on reels before digitized media replaces them completely.