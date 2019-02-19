"The tower brings the feeling of a vertical village to the busy city center, individual housing where communication with the neighbors is encouraged," says Winy Maas, MVRDV co-founder. "Maybe it could even be seen as a vertical country. Every house or office adopts a town or city, together forming this map of Albania. The building will be visible from the nearby Skanderbeg square at the heart of the city. It forms part of the ensemble of towers that surround the square, the epicenter of the country."