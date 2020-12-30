Tirana
Danish firm Cebra has revealed plans to create Albania's new tallest skyscraper. Named Mount Tirana, it will reach a height of 185 m and will feature a design that's inspired by surrounding mountains, and will be covered in greenery.
MVRDV has revealed a patriotic project for Albania's capital city. Officially named Tirana's Rock, the tower will reach a maximum height of 85 meters and take the overall form of a bust of Albania's national hero, Skanderbeg.
Stefano Boeri Architetti is responsible for some of the most impressive greenery-covered buildings we've reported on, but with its Tirana Riverside project, it plans an entire greenery-filled neighborhood in Albania.
Stefano Boeri received several awards for Milan's greenery-covered Bosco Verticale, and has since conceived similar buildings around the world. His studio's latest iteration on the Vertical Forest design is slated for Tirana, Albania, and will be covered in over 3,200 shrubs and bushes.
MVRDV rarely seems content to play it safe and with its latest work, Downtown One Tirana, the firm shows another example of its out-of-the-box thinking. The mixed-use building is defined by a pixelated facade that depicts the map of Albania.
Albania's Tirana Pyramid has an interesting past. Opening in 1988 as a museum honoring the country's communist former leader, it was then used as a temporary NATO base, a nightclub, and more following communism’s fall. MVRDV is now turning it into a technology education center for young people.
People often dress up to go to the theater but with this project, the theater itself is looking rather dapper. Designed by high-profile firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the new National Theatre of Albania will resemble an oversized bow tie and offer a view of backstage with glazed facades.