Stefano Boeri's sustainable neighborhood will be filled with greenery

By Adam Williams
June 05, 2020
Stefano Boeri's sustainable ne...
Tirana Riverside's housing will feature green roofs and greenery-covered balconies
Tirana Riverside is scheduled to begin construction soon, with the first housing units expected to be completed in 12 months
Tirana Riverside's housing will feature green roofs and greenery-covered balconies
Tirana Riverside will include communal garden areas
Tirana Riverside will house up to 12,000 people on a 29-hectare (71-acre) waterfront site
Stefano Boeri Architetti is responsible for some of the most impressive greenery-covered buildings we've reported on in recent years, but with its Tirana Riverside project, the Italian firm now plans an entire greenery-filled neighborhood in Albania.

Tirana Riverside also involves SON-Group and will house up to 12,000 people on a sprawling 29-hectare (71-acre) riverfront site that will consist of housing, retail space, commercial space, office space, and a school and university. The renders depict multiple towers, as well as high-rise and low-rise buildings.

The entire development will be filled with greenery, including trees, shrubs and plants, plus green roofs and communal gardens for residents to grow food. Some amount of solar power is also planned, as is a focus on walking and cycling.

"Thanks to the involvement of the agronomist and landscape architect Laura Gatti, a great deal of attention was dedicated to public and private greenery and vegetation, distributed throughout communal areas, vertical surfaces and on roofs which are considered as living spaces capable of hosting numerous plant species," says Stefano Boeri Architetti. "In addition, vegetation has been planned for areas dedicated to co-working and the delivery of goods, sports and leisure facilities, hanging gardens and pedestrian bridges."

Tirana Riverside will include communal garden areas
Tirana Riverside will include communal garden areas

Additionally, the firm is positioning Tirana Riverside as a project that, in its own words, "tackles post-COVID-19 needs." A representative explained that this is meant in the sense that it will offer a healthier overall environment, including reduced pollution.

Further details are still quite light, and there's no explanation at all for the drones flying overhead. But we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out more as Tirana Riverside is scheduled to begin construction soon, with the first batch of homes expected to be completed within 12 months.

Tirana Riverside is just the latest in a line of notable architecture being built in Tirana lately. The Albanian capital has commissioned several projects by high-profile names like BIG, MVRDV, and indeed Stefano Boeri Architetti.

Source: Stefano Boeri Architetti

