Tokyo Torch to become Japan's second-tallest building

Mitsubishi Estate has unveiled plans for the Tokyo Torch, a 390-meter (1,280-foot), 67-story skyscraper that will become the tallest office building in the country, and the second-tallest structure behind the 630-meter (2,080 ft) Tokyo Skytree.

The Torch, and a second, smaller 212-m (696-foot) Tokiwabashi tower, will be built on a block of land between the Tokyo central station and the Nihonbashi river, close to the center of Tokyo. Indeed, the Tokiwabashi tower is already well underway, construction beginning in 2018 and expecting to be compete in June next year.

In order to build the Torch, a current sewage pumping station needs to be relocated, so construction is scheduled to start in 2023 and the Torch should be finished sometime in 2027.

Views from an open observation deck near the top will see out across Tokyo to Mt. Fuji more than 100 km away Mitsubishi Estate

It's a pretty neat-looking design, with a giant gap cut into the shell of the building near the top that'll offer spectacular views from a 300 meter (984-ft) high outdoor observation deck. You'll be able to see Mt. Fuji from the center of the city.

The first six floors from the ground up will be commercially zoned, offering shops, restaurants and a ground-level plaza between the buildings, as well as a 2,000-seat hall. Floors 57-61 will be a big, fancy hotel with amazing views. An underground walkway will take pedestrians right across to Tokyo station, and the river frontage will be developed as a leisure spot.

Check out a video of the development below, in which you'll get a sense for just how cool that giant gap at the top will look from the inside.

TOKYO TORCH／東京駅前常盤橋プロジェクト（日本語）

Source: Mitsubishi Estate