UNStudio gets thumbs-up for cluster of four inner-city towers

UNStudio is on a roll lately. Having received planning permission for its skyscraper in Australia , the firm has now been given the go ahead for another four in Germany. Named Four Frankfurt, the project will include office space and housing, and will open up a previously off-limits inner-city area to the public.

Four Frankfurt is the product of an architecture competition and also involves HPP Architects – the two firms are actually teaming up as a consortium named UNS + HPP.

The tallest of the four buildings will reach a height of 228 m (748 ft), with the rest coming in at 173 m (567 ft), 120 m (393 ft), and 100 m (328 ft). Each will feature white detailing, lending a unified appearance and a multi-story base building will connect them and host underground parking. The interiors will be mostly given over to office space, though there will also be housing, retail space, restaurants, and hotel space. Roughly 3,000 people will work there, with around 1,000 expected to make it their home.

Four Frankfurt's tallest building will rise to a height of 228 m (748 ft) – which is about the height of two Statue of Liberty's stacked on top of each other UNStudio

The development will be situated on an inner-city site that was previously home to Deutsche Bank offices and has been closed to the public for decades. A series of bridges, accessible rooftop areas, pathways, and passages will open up access in the area and the new buildings will be integrated into existing historic buildings on the site too.

"The centrally located 16,000-sq-m [roughly 172,000-sq-ft] site was purchased by Groß & Partner real estate development company - who will be carrying out the development of the project - back in 2015," says UNStudio. "Situated in the very core of the city, the site has been completely inaccessible for the last 45 years. The development of these towers, reaching heights of 228 m [748 ft], will open up new streets to create a multi-use, vibrant inner-city quarter, bringing together a healthy mix of work, living, relaxation and recreation."

We've no word yet on when Four Frankfurt is expected to begin construction, though UNStudio expects it to be completed in 2023.