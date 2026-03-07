© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

Prefabricated retreat pops up in Inner Mongolia’s volcanic landscape

By Bridget Borgobello
March 06, 2026
Prefabricated retreat pops up in Inner Mongolia’s volcanic landscape
The Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals is scattered across the Baiyinkulun Steppe
The Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals is scattered across the Baiyinkulun Steppe
View 19 Images
The Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals is scattered across the Baiyinkulun Steppe
1/19
The Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals is scattered across the Baiyinkulun Steppe
The hotel sits near a 150,000-year-old dormant volcanic crater
2/19
The hotel sits near a 150,000-year-old dormant volcanic crater
Compact dwellings are positioned over existing sand depressions
3/19
Compact dwellings are positioned over existing sand depressions
Each unit hovers slightly above the ground to reduce site disturbance
4/19
Each unit hovers slightly above the ground to reduce site disturbance
Circular cabins rise lightly above the fragile volcanic terrain
5/19
Circular cabins rise lightly above the fragile volcanic terrain
Curved retaining walls function as wind buffers and snow screens
6/19
Curved retaining walls function as wind buffers and snow screens
The cabins are dispersed to minimize impact on the landscape
7/19
The cabins are dispersed to minimize impact on the landscape
Aluminum roofs reflect the stark steppe light
8/19
Aluminum roofs reflect the stark steppe light
The development forms part of the wider Baiyinkulun Steppe & Volcano Tourism Resort
9/19
The development forms part of the wider Baiyinkulun Steppe & Volcano Tourism Resort
Reddish metal cladding echoes the tones of the surrounding earth
10/19
Reddish metal cladding echoes the tones of the surrounding earth
Cabins are oriented toward expansive views of the volcanic horizon
11/19
Cabins are oriented toward expansive views of the volcanic horizon

The prototype cabin stands apart on a nearby hilltop
12/19
The prototype cabin stands apart on a nearby hilltop
The earlier experimental unit informed the final cabin design
13/19
The earlier experimental unit informed the final cabin design
Elevated foundations help protect the terrain beneath each unit
14/19
Elevated foundations help protect the terrain beneath each unit
The development balances high-end tourism with land rehabilitation goals
15/19
The development balances high-end tourism with land rehabilitation goals
Snow gathers along the curved windbreak walls in winter
16/19
Snow gathers along the curved windbreak walls in winter
Rounded façades mirror the geometry of nearby volcanic formations
17/19
Rounded façades mirror the geometry of nearby volcanic formations
Each spherical façade appears as a small object within the vast landscape
18/19
Each spherical façade appears as a small object within the vast landscape
Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals plans by PLAT ASIA
19/19
Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals plans by PLAT ASIA
View gallery - 19 images

PLAT ASIA has completed a 1,634-square-meter (17,588-sq-ft) hotel in the Baiyinkulun Steppe of Inner Mongolia, China. Dubbed Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals, the resort forms part of a wider development within an ancient volcanic field and seeks to combine high-end accommodation with land rehabilitation in a fragile ecosystem.

The hotel sits southeast of a long-dormant volcanic crater dating back roughly 150,000 years. The chosen site for the hotel, which is exposed to seasonal snowdrifts and shifting sand, has struggled to sustain vegetation. The architects strategically chose to position the accommodation guest suites directly over existing sand depressions, in an attempt to halt their spread and encourage soil recovery.

The resort is comprised of a series of compact dwellings that are scattered across the landscape. Each cabin features a spherical façade clad in reddish metal panels and an aluminum roof. The cabins hover lightly above the terrain, and curved retaining walls double as snow screens and a protective perimeter to help buffer winds. Each unit was constructed with prefabricated components assembled on site, in order to reduce heavy groundwork and minimize any disturbance to the landscape.

The hotel sits near a 150,000-year-old dormant volcanic crater
The hotel sits near a 150,000-year-old dormant volcanic crater

Stone-paved walkways connect the network of individual cabins. Inside the guests suites feature a sleeping area, relaxed living zone, bathroom, and private outdoor terrace. Above the bed, an oval skylight provides direct views of the night sky for optimal stargazing from the comfort of the bed. In addition, a narrow horizontal window frames the endless views of the volcanic horizon.

Perched on a nearby hilltop, an earlier prototype stands apart from the cluster of cabins. The prototype is smaller than the current guest units, and was a part of the resort’s experimental phase that preceded the current development.

The prototype cabin stands apart on a nearby hilltop
The prototype cabin stands apart on a nearby hilltop

The long-term success of the project will depend on how the landscape responds over time. For now, the Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals operates as a unique retreat for travelers wishing to connect with this isolated part of the world. It is also part of the larger Baiyinkulun Steppe & Volcano Tourism Resort, with its Volcano-In Visitor Center.

Source: PLAT ASIA

View gallery - 19 images

Tags

ArchitectureTravelCabinssustainable designvolcano
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!