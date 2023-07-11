© 2023 New Atlas
WAF shortlist highlights exceptional architecture from around the globe

By Adam Williams
July 11, 2023
WAF shortlist highlights exceptional architecture from around the globe
Bamboo Dome for G20 Bali Summit was designed by Biroe Architecture and is located in Indonesia. The temporary structure was one of 495 projects to feature in this year's WAF shortlist
Oman Across Ages Museum was designed by COX Architecture and is located in Oman. The building's extraordinary design is inspired by the country's topography
Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion was designed by Chat Architects and is located in Thailand. The project was created to raise awareness of a historic coastal fishing industry
Panda Tower is the work of Shanghai United Design Group and is located in China. The project was designed for the new campus of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
The Mosque of Light was designed by Dabbagh Architects and is located in the UAE. The project is finished in white stone that is enlivened by geographic forms and calligraphy
Santa Maria Goretti Church was designed by Mario Cucinella Architects and is located in Italy. It draws inspiration from natural forms as well as from a local tradition of austere Calabrian churches
Casa Ward was designed by Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect and is located in France. The luxury home was built using stone extracted from Roman quarries
Toagosei Hydrogen station Tokushima was designed by Osamu Morishita Architect and Associates, and is located in Japan. The project is conceived as a translucent cloud-like canopy
Turrell Pavilion was designed by Studio MK27 and is located in Brazil. The project consists of a pavilion that allows natural light to permeate within
Battersea Power Station Phase Two was designed by WilkinsonEyre and is located in London. The project involved a sympathetic restoration of the iconic building
Iron Creek Bay Farm Stay was designed by Misho + Associates and is located in Tasmania. The project is a sustainable expansion of an existing agricultural property
China Hangzhou E-sports Centre was designed by Central-South Architectural Design Institute and is located in Hangzhou, China. The project will host e-sports events and is inspired by the movement of celestial bodies
New Temple Complex was designed by James Gorst Architects and is located in England's South Downs National Park. It includes a temple, library, chapels, meeting spaces, and more
Jahad Metro Plaza was designed by Khavarian Studio and is located in Iran. The eye-catching train station is part of the Tehran Metro service
Teatra Letni was designed by Flanagan Lawrence and is located in Poland. The project updated a 1970s theater with a fabric roof which covers both the audience and stage
Center for Computing & Data Sciences was designed by KPMB Architects and is located in USA's Boston University. It consists of stacked forms and its overall design has been likened to a pile of books
Pusayapuri was designed by EKAR Architects and is located in Thailand. The project is a hotel defined by an eye-catching facade
Mirai House of Arches was designed by Sanjay Puri Architects and is located in India. The project responds to the hot desert climate of Rajasthan with a design that naturally shades the interior
MPavilion 2022 was designed by all(zone) and is located in Australia. The project consists of an eye-catching pavilion that offers shade from the sun
Benjakitti Forest Park was designed by TURENSCAPE, Arsom silp Community and Environmental Architect, and is located in Thailand. The project transformed the site of a former tobacco factory into a low-maintenance park that helps control storm water and flooding
The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has revealed the shortlist for its annual awards. The competition is genuinely massive, consisting of 495 projects from around the world, and includes everything from small sustainable shelters made from bamboo, to huge gleaming steel and glass skyscrapers, renovations, luxury homes, and more.

The 495 shortlisted projects come from 333 different architecture firms and have been selected from over 800 entries. Just one overall winner will be chosen from the shortlist and announced during the festival event, which is being held between November 29 and December 1 in Singapore's Marina Bay.

"We are delighted with both the quantity and quality of this year's entries," said WAF program director Paul Finch. "They are a reminder in a world experiencing numerous crises that architects continue to address both everyday and unusual challenges with skill and imagination. We look forward to seeing the shortlisted architects in Singapore."

We'll be back later in the year to report on the winner, but until then we've highlighted a couple of standout designs that caught our eye, plus be sure to check out the gallery for a selection of 20 superb projects.

The KPMB-designed Center for Computing & Data Sciences at Boston University is conceived as a vertical campus that transforms the Boston skyline.

The tower reaches a height of 305 ft (almost 93 m) and has an eye-catching top-heavy design that has been likened to a stack of books. Its interior brings together the university's math, statistics and computer science departments, and its unusual form creates space for multiple green roofs and terrace areas. It's also very energy efficient and runs from renewable power, plus it has a geothermal system installed for heating and cooling.

Almost 40 years after it was decommissioned, London's Battersea Power Station has been painstakingly restored by WilkinsonEyre, transforming it into a mixed-use development that retains much of its character.

Its exterior, including the iconic chimneys, were rebuilt using the original construction methods, while a new experience was added called Lift 109, which is a glass elevator that takes visitors up to a viewing point around 109 m (357 ft) in height. Inside the building proper, its turbine halls have been transformed into retail areas, while its control rooms are now bars. Its huge boiler room, meanwhile, now serves as office space.

All 495 projects featured in the 2023 WAF shortlist can be accessed using the source link below.

Source: WAF

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

