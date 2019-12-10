© 2019 New Atlas
Architecture

A-frame cabins go up in 5 hours, designed to bring families together

By Bridget Borgobello
December 10, 2019
A-frame cabins go up in 5 hour...
A group of children and families hand-built these tiny dwellings in just five hours
A group of children and families hand-built these tiny dwellings in just five hours
A group of children and families from the local community in the Mogan River Valley, Deqing Huzhou, China have come together to build a series of tiny dwellings in just five hours. Designed by Advanced Architecture Lab[AaL] and Wiki World, the community project dubbed Wiki Tribe was created as an interactive method to bring the community together and to teach children about sustainable architecture.

"Wiki Tribe is dedicated to link people with natural architecture,” says Wiki World. “We believe that architecture is a science full of joy. We wish that one day machine will not be the only method to build, architecture will be back to the hands of human beings."

Created in collaboration with Urban Thinkers Campus of UN-habitat, Sino-French WoCC Architectural Festival, Parki City and Wiki House; Wiki Tribe expands across 20 acres of open land in the Chinese countryside. The project incorporated a series of triangular shaped cabins that were hand-built by 12 families and assembled together within just five hours.

Wiki Tribe is designed to help get children involved in sustainable architecture
Wiki Tribe is designed to help get children involved in sustainable architecture

The modular dwellings are based on two types of open-source plans and built using a series of imported cross laminated timber panels and timber framing, creating a sustainable structure without the need for concrete.

"Wiki House in Wiki Tribe was assembled by German CLT plank. We hope the reflexive facades can change the traditional impression of wooden houses,” says Wiki World.

The more advanced A-frame cabins are supported by a series of steel anchors
The more advanced A-frame cabins are supported by a series of steel anchors

The Wiki Tribe dwellings are slightly elevated above the ground and supported by a series of timber stumps. The more advanced A-frame cabins that also make-up the Wiki Tribe collection are supported by a series of steel anchors and boast a large triangular glass window, reflective waterproof roof paneling, natural timber interior and mini covered alcove.

Beautiful large triangular glass window looks out across the Chinese countryside
Beautiful large triangular glass window looks out across the Chinese countryside

The Wiki Tribe retreat was finished in just one month with the help of the local community and continues to offer an interactive architectural experience for parents to bond with their children, while also reconnecting with the rural Chinese landscape.

Source: Wiki World via Archdaily

