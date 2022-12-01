Foster + Partners embraces timber for sustainable London development

Foster + Partners continues its growing interest in using modern engineered timber with an ambitious new project in London, England. The mixed-use development will feature significant sustainable design and, according to the high-profile UK firm, will be one of the city's largest timber buildings.

The project is named The William and will be part of a larger £3 billion (roughly US$3.6 billion) development in London's Bayswater area named the Queensway that will involve the removal of an existing post-war building that was in poor condition. We've no word on its exact size but it will clearly be on the large side and once complete will host a mixture of office space and housing, as well as retail areas. Structurally, it will mostly consist of cross-laminated timber.

"With six floors of office space alongside shops and 32 new homes, 11 of which will be affordable, The William is an integral part of the revitalization of Bayswater," said Foster + Partners in a press release. "The development is named after William Whiteley, the eponymous founder of the nearby Whiteleys department store located on the opposite side of the road, which is also being redeveloped by Foster + Partners. The Whiteley will offer a further 139 world-class apartments, 19 new shops and restaurants, as well as London's flagship Six Senses Hotel and Spa."

The William will feature generous glazing, including skylights, to maximize natural light inside and reduce artificial lighting requirements The Boundary

The William is slated to receive the BREEAM Outstanding green building standard for its energy efficient design. As well as the use of sustainably sourced wood, it will focus on maximizing natural ventilation and natural light with its generous glazing. Greenery will cover much of the roof and multiple terraces and the building will also be operationally net-zero carbon upon completion – this implies the use of renewable energy sources, though we've no further information on this aspect at this early stage.

Work on the project is expected to begin in 2023, with completion due sometime in 2026. The project is the latest example of Foster + Partners' enthusiasm for timber construction and follows a wooden department store and handcrafted roof for a luxury villa.

Source: Foster + Partners