Yohoo Musuem in China to become an impressive floating landmark

By Bridget Borgobello
January 21, 2025
Beijing-based architecture firm Aedas has unveiled its design for the Yohoo Museum, which will be located on an artificial island in Hangzhou, China. Designed to embody the flow of the Yangtze River, the museum will feature an undulating facade that will appear to float above the ground, setting it apart as a cultural landmark.

At the core of the Yohoo Museum’s design is the concept of jade, a material revered for its historical and cultural significance in China. Aedas has translated this symbolism into the double-ring structure, which resembles two interlocking jade rings.

What’s more, this double-ring structure spans over 5,356 sq m (57,652 sq ft) and will appear to defy gravity. The building’s edges will be gently raised off the ground, supported by a singular steel frame that offers no visible support. This architectural feat will give the building the appearance that it is floating in mid-air.

The museum’s façade will be constructed out of translucent "emerald glass" panels. These panels are made of multilayered laminated glass that will allow natural light to penetrate deep into the interior, creating a soft interplay of light and shadow intended to enhance the museum's atmosphere.

The Yohoo Museum will stand elevated above the surrounding lake, offering panoramic views from almost every angle. The raised west side, supported by the steel framework, will create a vibrant piazza below, ideal for hosting outdoor events and gatherings. On the north side, the large glass panels will offer expansive views of the surrounding landscape, blending the interior with the external world.

The interior of the Yohoo Museum is designed to be a modern, multi-dimensional, interactive space that fosters both cultural engagement and community interaction. With a series of open courtyards and circular light wells, the museum will boast a variety of spatial experiences, each one carefully crafted to evoke different emotional responses.

While the Yohoo Museum represents a bold and visionary approach to museum design, there are questions about its long-term sustainability and practicality. The elevated structure, while visually striking, could present challenges in terms of maintenance and accessibility. Additionally, the museum’s floating design and expansive use of glass raises concerns about climate control and energy consumption ... especially in a region like Hangzhou, where temperatures can fluctuate dramatically.

Despite these concerns, Aedas’ design for the Yohoo Museum holds the promise of becoming an architectural masterpiecee which will undoubtedly leave an impact.

Source: Aedas via Archdaily

veryken
Copycats. They're trying for the Sydney Opera House image/effect. At least they can yodel "yoHOO oooo."