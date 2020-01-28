Zaha Hadid Architects' Oppo HQ comprises four interconnected towers

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has been commissioned to design a new headquarters for Chinese smartphone maker Oppo that consists of four towers that are joined together. The project is due to begin construction this year.

The futuristic-looking headquarters will be located in Shenzhen, which is very much the world leader in skyscraper construction at the moment, and will reach a maximum height of 200 m (656 ft).

"The 185,000 sq m [almost 2 million sq ft] design incorporates two towers of flexible, open-plan spaces linked by a 20-story vertical lobby, and two external service towers providing vertical circulation," says ZHA. "Orientated to maximize the views over Shenzhen Bay, the towers taper inwards at lower levels creating large civic spaces at street level."

Oppo's new headquarters is targeting LEED Gold (a green building standard) certification ZHA

In addition to Oppo's offices, the towers will host a landscaped plaza, an art gallery, stores, and restaurants. A "Sky Plaza" will contain leisure and entertainment facilities on the 10th floor, while a rooftop "Sky Lab" will also serve as a public viewing point. There will also be a direct link to Shenzhen's subway network.

Like ZHA's recently-completed Leeza Soho , the project is targeting LEED Gold (a green building standard ) certification. There's not a lot of information available on what this will entail at this early stage, but we do know that it will include maximizing natural light and have energy-management systems installed.

ZHA won the job to design Oppo's new headquarters following an international architecture competition that also included big names like Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, Henning Larsen Architects, and Bjarke Ingels Group.

The project is due to begin construction sometime this year and will be completed in 2025.