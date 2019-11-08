© 2019 New Atlas
Architecture

Zaha Hadid Architects designs futuristic train station for Estonia

By Adam Williams
November 08, 2019
Zaha Hadid Architects designs ...
The Ülemiste terminal is slated for Estonia's capital Tallinn
The Ülemiste terminal is slated for Estonia's capital Tallinn
View 6 Images
The Ülemiste terminal is slated for Estonia's capital Tallinn
1/6
The Ülemiste terminal is slated for Estonia's capital Tallinn
The Ülemiste terminal was designed by current ZHA boss (and longtime Zaha Hadid collaborator) Patrik Schumacher
2/6
The Ülemiste terminal was designed by current ZHA boss (and longtime Zaha Hadid collaborator) Patrik Schumacher
The Ülemiste terminal
3/6
The Ülemiste terminal is slated for Estonia's capital Tallinn and will be part of the Rail Baltica system, which is a planned 870-km (540-mile)-long electrified railway that will stretch from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border
We've no word on a planned date of completion for the Ülemiste terminal yet
4/6
We've no word on a planned date of completion for the Ülemiste terminal yet
The Ülemiste terminal will also feature a degree of sustainability as it's be slated for BREEAM certification (a green building standard)
5/6
The Ülemiste terminal will also feature a degree of sustainability as it's be slated for BREEAM certification (a green building standard)
The Ülemiste terminal's design is informed by the interior layout which, ZHA says, will be easy to navigate
6/6
The Ülemiste terminal's design is informed by the interior layout which, ZHA says, will be easy to navigate

Following an architecture competition, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), working with local firm Esplan, has been chosen to create a new rail terminal in Estonia. Assuming the finished project lives up to the early renders released by the firm, it's going to be a futuristic and eye-catching addition to the northern European country.

The Ülemiste terminal is slated for Estonia's capital Tallinn and will be part of the Rail Baltica system, which is a planned 870-km (540-mile) electrified railway that will connect Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Information is light at this early stage in the project, though ZHA says the unusual-looking building's design is based around an easy to navigate interior and the integration of bus, tram, and rail lines. It also has a bridge for pedestrians.

We've no word on the expected date of completion yet, but it will comprise a modular structural system, meaning it can be constructed in phases to mitigate any disruptions to the area. It will also feature a degree of sustainability as it's slated for BREEAM certification (a green building standard).

The Ülemiste terminal's design is informed by the interior layout which, ZHA says, will be easy to navigate
The Ülemiste terminal's design is informed by the interior layout which, ZHA says, will be easy to navigate

"I have been constantly informed about the developments in the Ülemiste area and in light of the works presented to the public today, I am more than convinced that the area is becoming one of the most attractive and, in terms of infrastructure, synergistic in Tallinn," says Taavi Aas, Estonia’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure. "A true multi-modal transport hub is emerging, with rail, bus and air traffic coming together there in the future."

ZHA has designed a few train stations in the past, including the completed Napoli Afragola station and the Fornebubanen Metro Line Stations, which are due to begin construction in 2020.

Source: ZHA

Tags

ArchitectureTrain StationsZaha HadidBuilding and Construction
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More