Extraordinary bird-inspired cultural center lands in China

Zaha Hadid Architects has completed work on its Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre. Featuring an eye-catching design that the studio says is inspired by the distinctive chevron patterns of migratory birds, the building is topped by four steel roof canopies that provide shading in the subtropical climate of southern China.

The Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre is situated on a podium roughly in the center of a lake. Structurally, it's quite complex and actually consists of five separate buildings spread into four wings and arranged around a central plaza. This is all shaded by the roof canopies, which help unify the development.

"Integrating three distinct cultural institutions for the city (a Performing Arts Centre with a 1,200-seat Grand Theater and a 500-retractable-seat multifunctional Black Box theater; an interactive Science Center; and an Art Museum) each venue within the Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Arts Centre incorporates unique characteristics that create differing visitor experiences, yet all are united by a coherent formal and structural logic that spans 170 meters [557 ft] wide from east to west and 270 meters [885 ft] long from north to south," said the firm.

"The distinctive roof structure unites the different venues under a network of reticulated shells that envelop the four wings of the center. Interconnecting bridges and voids create a multi-layered public plaza at the heart of the center with views to the interiors as well as to the surrounding promenades with their cafés, restaurants and educational facilities. The design optimizes intuitive navigation with natural light in all public areas to enhance connectivity; creating engaging civic spaces for local residents to enjoy throughout the day and evening."

The Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre includes a performing arts center with two theaters, an interactive science center, and an art museum Virgile Simon Bertrand

The Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre's latticed roof canopies respond to the local climate with perforated aluminum panels for shading. The holes in the panels vary in size to allow different amounts of sunlight inside, depending on requirements, orientation and the solar gain.

Additionally, the project features energy consumption and indoor air quality monitoring systems, which automatically adjust interior environments for optimal comfort and energy reduction. Waste heat recovery is used to meet hot water demands, while water-saving appliances are connected to the center's water recycling system, which is integrated into the surrounding lake. The building was also partly constructed using recycled materials.

The Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre includes a 1,200-seat grand theater and a 500-retractable-seat black box theater Virgile Simon Bertrand

The Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre is part of a burgeoning new development in the city, with housing for 100,000 residents and civic, cultural, academic and commercial infrastructure.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects