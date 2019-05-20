Arduino launches four member Nano maker board familyView gallery - 2 images
The Arduino Nano has been at the heart of many projects over the years, including the captivating Edgytokei clock, a six-legged stinger and the retro-tastic Synth Bike. Now the Nano is getting a bunch of baby brothers in the shape of the Nano Family maker boards.
"The new Nano's are for those millions of makers who love using the Arduino IDE for its simplicity and open source aspect, but just want a great value, small and powerful board they can trust for their compact projects," said Arduino's Massimo Banzi. "With prices from as low as US$9.90 for the Nano Every, this family fills that gap in the Arduino range, providing makers with the Arduino quality they deserve for those everyday projects."
Described as affordable, robust, compact and easy to program, the new Nano family members are all compatible with classic Arduino boards. The cheapest way in, as mentioned above, is via the Every board, which is based on the ATMega4809 microcontroller. Makers can use it at the heart of a breadboard or solder it to a PCB, and it can replace the classic Nano where projects need a bit more oomph.
The 33 IoT features an ATSAMD21 microcontroller, a combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), and a crypto chip for storing certificates and keys securely. This model is compatible with the Arduino IoT Cloud application platform.
If you need a small, low power, Bluetooth-connected board for your project, the 33 BLE might just fit the bill. It can be mounted as a DIP component or as a directly-soldered SMT component, and is built around an ARM Cortex-M4F processor and rocks a 9-axis IMU.
The BLE Sense is an enhanced variant of the 33 BLE, featuring a "large set of sensors." As you might, given its barometer, humidity, temperature, light, proximity sensors and built-in microphone, it's been designed for environmental sensing and human interface applications.
Arduino Family members are available now for pre-order. The Every and 33 IoT are expected to ship from June, while the 33 BLE and BLE Sense will follow in July.
Source: Arduino
