One of the world's most powerful radio telescopes is back online months after sustaining hurricane damage. The 1,000-ft (305-m) Arecibo Observatory only received minor structural damage when Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island of Puerto Rico on September 20, but the commercial electrical grid needed to power the giant antenna was only recently re-established. Though it resumed radio observations after a few days, it wasn't until December that it was able to restart its Arecibo Observatory Planetary Radar, which scans potentially dangerous asteroids.