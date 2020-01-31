"Smart" dispenser serves up wine at the ideal temperature

It can be a hassle, getting your wine to the exact suggested serving temperature. The Albicchiere wine dispenser is designed to help, by both maintaining wine at a given temperature, and allowing it to last longer after being opened.

Albicchiere users start by either pouring wine from a bottle into one of the system's recyclable "smart" bags, or buying pre-bagged wine direct from participating wineries via an accompanying app. In either case, the bag is then placed in the dispenser.

If the wine is pre-bagged, the dispenser's NFC (near-field communications) system will automatically recognize what type of wine it is, automatically setting itself to the serving temperature suggested by the winery. That said, users can also utilize the app to manually set the temperature anywhere from 4 to 20 ºC (39.2 to 68 ºF).

The "Albi" in use Albicchiere



Individual glasses can then be dispensed by pressing a button on top of the Albicchiere, with the bags re-forming an airtight seal after every pour. This means that multiple bags can be swapped in and out of the machine, before they're used up. Additionally, because the bags are claimed to protect against UV rays and oxidation, the system reportedly allows wine to remain "good" for up to six months after the first pour.

Should you be interested, the Albicchiere is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of €249 (about US$276) will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $389.

Source: Kickstarter