Alexa-enabled sticky note printer churns out user-dictated reminders

Despite the current onslaught of "smart" devices, the humble handwritten sticky-note reminder is still hanging in there. That said, Amazon is planning on giving it a high-tech makeover of its own, with the Smart Sticky Note Printer.

The device takes the form of a compact thermal printer – meaning it doesn't require any ink – which users load up with replaceable rolls of sticky-backed paper. It's wirelessly linked with an existing compatible Echo device, which has to be located no farther than 30 feet away (9 m).

When the user thinks of something that they wish to remember to do, they just say something like "Alexa, print a note, 'Mow grass after work.'" They can also dictate a shopping list, or instruct the device to print out something such as a sudoko puzzle. The printer proceeds to do as it's been told, neatly slicing the note off of the roll just like a till receipt printer.

That note can then be stuck on a computer monitor, jammed into a pocket, or put wherever the user wishes.

The printer measures 4.7 x 4.7 x 3.2 inches (120 x 120 x 80 mm), and should weigh about 20. 5 oz (580 g) Amazon

The Smart Sticky Note Printer started out as an Amazon Day 1 Editions concept, in which the company presents ideas for products that will only be manufactured if they're preordered by a sufficient number of people. Because the printer did get enough support, it's slated to enter production, and should ship to backers sometime between July and September.

There's currently no word on an eventual retail price, although the preorder price was US$115.

Source: Amazon

